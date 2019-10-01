1 Big Thing: Republicans fear ‘Texodus’ TOPICS:democratsMorning Joe First Lookrepublicans October 1, 2019 Axios' Mike Allen joins First Look for Tuesday's 1 Big Thing.
Texans likes Bernie Sanders MSNBC
Just the democrat socialist/communist parts like Houston & Elpaso…
@Oscar Trent01 I see someone has fallen for debunked propaganda. You do realize that Democrats aren’t socialists or communists, right? In fact, I don’t think you understand what either of those words even mean.
Trump has brought us closer to communism than any prior POTUS for example, yet you accuse the group resisting that activity, to be the perpetrators.
Do you honestly believe this, or are you intentionally spreading misinformation in an attempt to prey upon our least educated?
The states are being stripped apart and sold for scrap just like an old house on HGTV.
The lone star state is going to evolve and that’s what terrifies republicans. Progress.
Maybe when enough democrats flee big blue states and their failing policies
Houston Dallas Elpaso ARE already mostly Hispanics and yeah they Love the FREE stuff democrats are offering…
Troy Stocker
No matter how many people flee blue states they are the ones who move this country forward because they’re more educated and economically stronger than the rest of the country. Progress is natural, can’t stop it no matter how hard you try.
So the Republicans that run the state of Texas are just going to keep Democrats from being able to vote?
The scam the cons used in Nevada was to send out postcards to Democratic voters. If you didn’t fill out & send that postcard back, they called you an inactive voter & took 100,000 voters off the voting rolls. But they have other scams in other states.
I’MPEACH voter suppression is the biggest pillar of the Republicans platform.
@I’MPEACH LIAR.
Interstate cross-check is their most used scam.
He’s also been successful where I, or others in my family, have not. For nearly 4 decades, my family was split between the two political parties. Going back and forth trying to win each other over to one party or another.
Thanks to Trump, for the first time in almost 40 years, the entire family voted Blue, voted for one party. It doesn’t sound like that’s going to change in 2020 either.
💙💙
Dear MSNBC and friends,
Thank you for posting.
*Axiom!*
In partnership with the people who brought you: Wall-E
Proudly presents:
*Tex-o-dus* .. *for the Rest-o-us*
👩🌾 🐎
(in an excited baby voice): Oh boy! 👶👼
The plot thickens.. 📚👀
In..
Michigan, USA
Peace 🌿🕊
Donated to Operation Border Command🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼🇺🇸
Texans are starting to think for themselves? Kudos if true.
Republicans can run but they can’t hide… Retirement is throwing in their hats in defeat…
Well it’s more like “Hand To Tiny Hands” combat.
Go Texas! Wish there was as much hope for us here in Idaho.
That’s what happens when you rib off the masses and burn bridges . The elites and the elites in government have waged war on the masses make no mistake about it we are at War
The 2000’s: the year of exits
120,000 Indictments have caused democrats to lose their minds. Insane with fear