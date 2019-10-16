1 Big Thing: Rudy, Rudy, Rudy TOPICS:American cultureAxiosCreative worksFilmsJonathan SwanMorning Joe First LookrepublicansRudyRudy AxiosVardarwww.youtube.com/watch?v=SWa-baLYJWE October 16, 2019 Axios' Jonathan Swan joins First Look for Wednesday's 1 Big Thing.
Rudy, Rudy, Rudy!
Full of elephant doody, doody, doody!
Kirk Moore everybody give up! We have a winner for nest comment:)
Edit best not nest 🙂
Nosferudy Ghouliani comes across as someone who’s had a full frontal lobotomy.
That didn’t take.
The groan the newscaster made at 0:23 when the reporter said he follows cricket LOL
Rudy. Tirelessly fighting corruption around the world.
😂😂😂
SARCASM I HOPE!!!
@Marisol Pinney yes
Jail for Trump & Rudy
If any other citizen refused a court order from USA Congress, we would be immediately arrested. There are different laws for the rich and powerful.
lol “i follow cricket, mate” 😹
Got class? Follow cricket. : – ))
How can they get burned out, and that’s their job.
i’m thinking the same thing! burn out? we’re just getting started and already the msm in ready to turn the page! wtf?
exposure to daylight
Rudy really is just a silly old tosser!
Hey ! Cmon now a proper tosser is way smarter than the ballsack gone wrong 😀
I trust Rudy will/ should be arrested and subsequently sent to a fed pen. He is quite the dancing fool more like a court jester from days gone by. Amusing but short lived
Who Shot Rudy by Screwball is a great song to listen to right now
Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine! Rudy had the smoking gun all along. He shot himself in the foot with it! And then Donny!
🎶 destination PRI-SON
Rudy Rudy Rudy’s new home 🎵
If he would do that for Turkey why wouldn’t he have done it for Saudi Arabia?
Trump knows the Best people.😂 Throw this Republican criminal in solitary and let him live on Trump’s blood till it runs out Win/Win. 👍
I can’t wait for Giuliani to make a fool out of the media!
Rudy better cut a deal soon or he’ll be sharing a jail cell with Paul Manafort. Acting as an unregistered foreign agent is a felony!
It would be best for the Republican Party if Trump were no longer President.
hit him with a fine…then send the bailiffs…lol
I want to see the incompetent reindeer in court. I want to see him trying to defend himself. I also want to see the Orange A-O in court. This will be the greatest show on earth.