1 Big Thing: Rudy, Rudy, Rudy

TOPICS:
October 16, 2019

 

Axios' Jonathan Swan joins First Look for Wednesday's 1 Big Thing.

29 Comments on "1 Big Thing: Rudy, Rudy, Rudy"

  1. Kirk Moore | October 16, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Rudy, Rudy, Rudy!
    Full of elephant doody, doody, doody!

  2. Peter S | October 16, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Nosferudy Ghouliani comes across as someone who’s had a full frontal lobotomy.

  3. Ahmad Halis | October 16, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    The groan the newscaster made at 0:23 when the reporter said he follows cricket LOL

  4. Danny Bolman | October 16, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Rudy. Tirelessly fighting corruption around the world.

  5. Meredith Wilson | October 16, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Jail for Trump & Rudy

  6. D C | October 16, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    If any other citizen refused a court order from USA Congress, we would be immediately arrested. There are different laws for the rich and powerful.

  7. autumnlingo | October 16, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    lol “i follow cricket, mate” 😹

  8. MARGARETPF | October 16, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    How can they get burned out, and that’s their job.

  9. Mi ke | October 16, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Rudy really is just a silly old tosser!

  10. k.t. robinson | October 16, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    I trust Rudy will/ should be arrested and subsequently sent to a fed pen. He is quite the dancing fool more like a court jester from days gone by. Amusing but short lived

  11. Lord Luke Lightbringer | October 16, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Who Shot Rudy by Screwball is a great song to listen to right now

  12. Ash Roskell | October 16, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine! Rudy had the smoking gun all along. He shot himself in the foot with it! And then Donny!

  13. ExPFC Wintergreen v2.0 | October 16, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    🎶 destination PRI-SON
    Rudy Rudy Rudy’s new home 🎵

  14. Alene GoneBad | October 16, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    If he would do that for Turkey why wouldn’t he have done it for Saudi Arabia?

  15. N. N. | October 16, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Trump knows the Best people.😂 Throw this Republican criminal in solitary and let him live on Trump’s blood till it runs out Win/Win. 👍

  16. Merlinz Batgirl | October 16, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    I can’t wait for Giuliani to make a fool out of the media!

  17. G P | October 16, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Rudy better cut a deal soon or he’ll be sharing a jail cell with Paul Manafort. Acting as an unregistered foreign agent is a felony!

  18. BFDT | October 16, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    It would be best for the Republican Party if Trump were no longer President.

  19. vote for change | October 16, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    hit him with a fine…then send the bailiffs…lol

  20. Marc | October 16, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    I want to see the incompetent reindeer in court. I want to see him trying to defend himself. I also want to see the Orange A-O in court. This will be the greatest show on earth.

