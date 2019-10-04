1 Big Thing: Trump’s red wall

TOPICS:
October 4, 2019

 

Axios' Jim VandeHei joins First Look for Friday's 1 Big Thing.

23 Comments on "1 Big Thing: Trump’s red wall"

  1. TheChosenMalfoy | October 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Love it great job

  2. Watcher | October 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    HEY, tRUMP DO YOU REMBER TAKNG THIS  “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

  3. Tech Unboxing Videos | October 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Who EIse is a true fan Of MSNBC? 😍 I’m gifting my next 100 subs!🌹 Have a phenomenal day and rest of 2019!🌹

  4. sin car | October 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    too much talk is jail time now

  5. Everblue Freediving | October 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch, the Grim Reaper, boasts of putting party ahead of Constitution. Trump and the GOP are traitors.

  6. Terence Hooper | October 4, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    TRUMP IS A TRUE KING OF LIE AND BEST EXAMPLE OF PATHOLOGICAL TRAITOR

  7. Meredith Wilson | October 4, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Time to impeach Trump before he commits more crimes

  8. David Hollenshead | October 4, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    The Republicans in the Senate need to choose country over party, as Trump attacking our Democracy….

  9. NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP | October 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    😄 that’s why we haven’t peachment to begin with

  10. Leonaza7 | October 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    I think Trump had plans before he was even inaugurated on how he could start using his power, help the Russians and line his pockets. I think right now he has done so much that has undermined our laws, his oath of office and our Constitution. He has hurt us and he’s definitely hurt the creditability of what was once a great Country.

  11. Crazy Life | October 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    I’M SO HAPPY TO SEE HIS IMPEACHED

  12. Liberty Hussein | October 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Au contraire. There is a way to remove him from office.
    Someone needs to make it so.

  13. MJOSEPHINE FONZO | October 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN IMPEACHED BY ALL OF CONGRESS.
    PERIOD!

  14. Ehyeh Asher Ehyeh | October 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Trump has never been the same since his anointing by that Russian prostitute. He is the only one that can save the world…HaMachiach

  15. Terence Hooper | October 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    TRUMP IS SNOWFLAKE GONNA WILD. HE IS A WEAK LITTLE MAN

  16. K. Cook | October 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    “The rule of law” party, eh? I’m tired of watching this pos openly assault our Constitution and very few in Government are doing anything about it. This is mind blowing.

  17. Dave Brownburg | October 4, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Just what a good Russian agent would do.

  18. Sweetjeanie0103 | October 4, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Just FIRE him already!

  19. Terence Hooper | October 4, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    TRUMPACCIO 2020
    LAYING, CHEATING AND CORRUPTION

  20. Jimmie Smith | October 4, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    And any republicans who don’t impeach should tell us all we need to know about them and their way of thinking as well as their character. Make sure they are never voted in office. Vote them out.

