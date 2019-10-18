1 Big Thing; Trump’s shout-it-out loud strategy TOPICS:Morning Joe First Lookrepublicans October 18, 2019 Axios' Nicholas Johnston joins First Look for Friday's 1 Big Thing.
You have the right to remain silent.
Oh, you prefer to admit your crime.
You have the right to an attorney.
Oh, you picked Rudy Giuliani.
Yeah, ok. Never mind!
@Logical Conservative yes he absolutely did… you’re either blind or stupid or both… only a fool can’t admit defeat when defeat is at the threshold… Trump is Putin’s puppet, so you are a puppet’s puppet… illogic has become the new logic apparently.
@Logical Conservative Allan is right. It is right there – on film. It’s a dream come true for those investigating. Don’t blame us having a pop at you if you refuse to watch it or accept it. Stick to Fox News. By the way, how’s it going over there now Shep is gone. Did you watch him? Or are you a Tuck and Hannity kind of person?
Too funny, love this, please pass it on 😆
@Muttley You mean like how Joe Biden admitted, in grand detail, on video, to having committed extortion to protect his son? “It’s a dream come true for those investigating.”
the right to remain silent…in Trumps case I wish he would.
Does ALL the world leaders know that there are BEDBUGS @ Trump Doral Resort?…………….LOL
They know now!
Fantastic. If only I knew how to blast that out on a fake news website.
It’s true.
And STD’s. Ewww
Rogue government with an imbecilic, illegitimate leader… Impeach Indict Imprison.
@Anna Marie Polniaczek You are half Polish, stupid. Those are your ancestors too.
@oltedders Yes. Imo, Barr holds the real power and he had better end up in prison.
@oltedders Also Moscow Mitch for disabling impeachment.
Trump is a danger to the Planet 🌎 not only people ..but the animals ,oceans ,mountains etc 👉he do not believe in climate change..
@Haywire Infinity That was british’s act. More like Canada’s act. Canadians……..save USA by invading USA…….hahahahaha
@looes74 looes74 Don’t underestimate Canada. You did that before and the WH got burned. 🤪 We may have a smaller military but we’re smarter and better trained. With Britain backing us up, we’re a force to be reckoned with. Bigger doesn’t mean better. Smarter and better trained equals better.
@Haywire Infinity Fully agree with you. I am calling canadians to do humanity a favour by invading USA
Prediction:
3 more “confessions” will come out of the White House before Friday ends. And Republican supporters will say “what’s the big deal” after each one.
3 more confessions, Im calling it
CC007 “the country? The world……
@CC007 I know of 3 personally. Each not very smart. They have bull headedness and disinformation in common.
I will raise both of you 2 people, total 5 but by Tuesday of next week. And another resignation also.
@Amy R – just my 2 cents, but I know 6 personally: 3 are not very smart, but the other 3 are quite intelligent, they just see things differently somehow. I have given up trying to understand how they can still defend and admire 45.
Spooky
So ignorance and stupidity are now called strategies? I have to make a call to my teachers!!!!
@Deen Truth if you have to ask then you are as willfully ignorant as Trump.
They have been so for the gop since 1980…..Trump is the perfect end product of the Reagan Revolution…….
@Greg Moore
Not even a real revolution:/
🇬🇧 Doesn’t look like there is much enthusiasm in the crowd behind Trump.
@Muttley obama is the putin lover as he was caught on a microphone saying he will so his bidding after the election. Facts are facts. Peace.
@Muttley now you slander me by calling me a trump fan. LoL. Never Trumpers are a special one. I follow truth wherever that leads. Peace.
@Deen Truth silly dickhead.
What’s the difference MAGA hat and KKK hood? One is made in China.
Eddie Jimenez 😆😂🤣💀 too funny!
Most bed sheets are made in Indonesia
Enjoy Trump’s second term, racist.
Why does Trump not wear glasses?
Cause he has 2020
Trump should be in prison for doing the wrong disrespectful ideas . It’s it was non Rich Man. They be in jailed.
Cummings passed away due to TDS, I would advise you to get help before it’s too late..
@Josef , are you kidding. R U blind and deaf ears. U really need to talk with someone that can help you out with that problem. Before you tell someone else.
Jailed for wrongthink? The next thing you know someone will be calling hatespeech a crime
Trumpsky for Allenwood!
Well said, Anthony. 👍
“Strategy” is a strong word.
I don’t think Trump is using that word, correctly.
Fred A. Does Trump use any word correctly?
@TheKaiTetley depends on who you ask. A normal person would say no. Unfortunately normal is a moving target these days.
Yesterday Noah said that Democrats need to “make the case.” Well, how do you make the case when facts don’t matter and this administration can’t be held to account for what they do or say?
Unteachable, unreachable, unimpeachable.
So, if I rob a bank while yelling “I am robbing this bank, get over it” , it OK. Wow, free money 💰
This is the biggest whining I’ve ever witnessed. The truth is out there. And agrees with facts. Deflection is today’s biggest defence. PEACE
“Damm! Good point!”
@Deen Truth says the whining snowflake apolgizer whose only capability is to deflect and spew “alternative” facts.
@EC Marks name one alternative fact.
@Deen Truth The truth IS out there. Mick Mulvaney admitted it from the White House floor yesterday.
And it’s happening right before your eyes. Trump’s gift to Putin in Syria not only abandoned one of the few (if only) allies in the region, he literally insulted them while Turkey’s bombs were being dropped on their heads… and to add icing on Russia’s cake with that single move he paved the way for Putin, Turkey and Iran to take control.
You don’t have to look for that truth (it’s slapping everyone in the face)… but you do have to bury your head to pretend it doesn’t exist.
Trump and his followers don’t care for the USA but for themselves and their wealth!
@Kevin Mcneil , Cmon dude, Taylor Swift can get that.
@Kevin Mcneil that many fools in Texas you say
‘In money we trust’ – Money is the God.
Yeah all 2 crumbs of it that they’ve gotten in their tax returns. Price of stupid voters is pretty cheap these days.
“Lock them up!” All the Presidency Men. All the Republican Senators should be voted out for cowardice and betrayal of their Oaths of Office. Let’s get our Republic back.
When you show a trump rallies, show the empty seats and the protesters
There are never empty seats. Ever. There’s always an overflow of thousands.
@Logical Conservative 👍👍👍👍👍
@Logical Conservative There are lots of uneducated people in this country.
Some of them are paid!
@Lore Strahan You’re absolutely right. There are still a lot who think the Democrats have ever done anything for them.
Mulvaney: “But I don’t want to go to prison.” Dems : “Get over it.”
Beautiful
👌💯👏
“Questions” about his using the office to enrich himself? “Questions!!”? Really?
There is nothing appropriate, correct or lawful about this President.
Nothing presidential about the corrupt and compromised manchild either.
Donald Trump is a Narcissist and he is insane.
Impeach Donald Trump!
“Yes, I robbed the bank and it was completely appropriate!”
A jury of idiots: “Well, it must be okay if he admits it.”
A jury of idiots = Americans
w9j15g it was a perfect robbery