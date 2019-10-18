1 Big Thing; Trump’s shout-it-out loud strategy

Roseau, Dominica – September 7, 2009……… Dominica‘s Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit says his Government is committed to the construction of additional hotel rooms in Dominica.

The Prime Minister made the announcement at the first in a new round of Town Hall Meetings in the village of Marigot recently.

The Prime Minister, who is also the Minister for Finance, said the soft loan of US$5.1 million received by Government from the International Monetary Fund under its Exogenous Shocks Facility will go towards the construction of hotel rooms in Dominica.

