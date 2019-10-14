1 Big Thing: White House plan after hell week TOPICS:Morning Joe First Lookrepublicans October 14, 2019 Axios' Nicholas Johnston joins First Look for Monday's 1 Big Thing.
The, “Ship,” cannot be, “righted.” We have betrayed our allies and left them to desolation and death. Given that WE persuaded the Kurds to fight for US, and gambled away their homeland, will America WELCOME boatloads of Kurdish Refugees, with open arms? . . .
Whatever else transpires Europe will have to deal with the consequence of IS detainees walking out of the camps.
@MA 292 , actually no, they saved American lives at the expense of their own. They have been abandoned, eight times by the US. Please don’t believe me, check into the facts yourself. This time they will be sacrificed for trumps hotels in Turkey and his greed.
@catalinacurio What part of ISIS is already here, do you not get??? If the Russians were flying in and out of the Revolutionary Dulles Airport AT WILL, so is every other faction trying to destroy us. The 9/11 pilots were TRAINED in Florida, or did you forget that???
@Crystal Giddens Get a Life, outside of Obama’s
@Carrie I don’t get what you are trying to say, but yes the pilots were trained in the US, but at that point no one knew who they were or what their intentions were. isis has sleeper cells all over the world and tiny minted gold coins stashed away for funding. Right now I am worried more about trump destroying the US from within and managing to do so by the looks of things, and of course the dying allies and their children.
Too little, too late. What will half hearted, “sanctions,” do, to save the ALREADY SLAUGHTERED Kurdish families? Sanctions that will never be enforced . . . SMH
@Logical Conservative You should better state whom you attack.
But I agree with you that since WW II the US have no problem to meddle in any country when ECONOMIC interests (esp. oil) are involved. Then everything is allowed, like overturning the Guatemalan democratically elected govt and installing a military junta because the UFC requested that.
And ignoring Human rights violations when ECONOMIC interests are affected, like Saudi Arabia stoning happily hundreds of people or sawing a US journalist into pieces that fit in suitcases.
@Sparky’s Space The one flaw in YOUR logic. Turkey is also our ally.
Democrats 1963-2016: End the wars! Don’t be the world police!
Democrats 2019: Trump won’t be the world police! Wahhhhh!
False. Your “outrage” is fake.
@Logical Conservative I think everyone should care about the ISIS prisoners who are all running free now that the Turks blasted holes in their jail cells.
@Logical Conservative And you know what hasn’t happened since 1963… since the US became the world police? World War 3. The US helped to bring unity to all the Democratic nations of the world, to keep tyrannical world leaders in check. If the US and the EU weren’t maintaining order, you can be sure China and Russia would have taken over already.
Have you SEEN the slaughter? Yeah, nobody else has either…
Trump pulled troops from Syria in order to send them to Saudi Arabia? Is there no limit to his idiocy?
@Schlo, really, the US should kicked out of NATO now, they are the number one terrorist threat to the world right now. Sanction and quarantine them until that lying orange buffoon is removed.
That is how the US should be dealt with. And move the UN to a neutral country, stripping the US’s veto power with it.
They don’t deserve any privileges.
Wonder how many more trademarks Ivanka got in Phase One?
@Big Blue Plastic surgery not a qualification factor?
@Schlo 7G not too mention that a lot of these farms have been stressed to the point they can no longer afford or have the manpower to produce that much. Trump even alluded to it himself when he said ‘…lots of overtime.’ As with all contractual agreements one has to wonder what the penalties for non-delivery are.
She has not been called out? Why?
Another 2-3 daddy will tie the trade deal to that and a trump tower in China
That’s precisely what I just said!
There is no China deal, its Trumps favorite lie.
Or illvankkka just got 20 more trademarks from them.
Trump has the stock market all screwed up with his lies..
BIDEN, and BERNIE..2020 !!
Right the Chinese were in the oval office to talk about grandkids I guess.
“Kicked down the can here”? He does mean kicked the can down the street, doesn’t he? This AXIOS guy is hyper-caffeinated.
Coke! Its coke; half of the people in the media live on it…
Lol
I think what he was really trying to do is quote Adolf Hitler who said “You only have to kick in the door and the whole rotten structure will come crashing down” – one can only hope
Warren’s left leaning stance wont bring her down in the general election, that’s hog wash… especially against a traitor and a criminal president.
***MEDIA FAIL*** — Because the best way to accurately inform viewers about the strongest Democratic candidate against the incumbent Republican is to ask the incumbent Republican, a known criminal, expecting a truthful answer, and presenting it as truthful! Media BE better, WE be better! Don’t ask useless question from sources more likely to misinform than inform, and if you can’t restrain yourselves, then at least have the objectivity to present an alternate view that does inform consumers of your news. Why does MSNBC need Axios to ask the President questions, anyway? What’s wrong with its own reporters, aren’t they doing their job? One would expect outside journalists for scoops and additional analysis and perspective, not straight White House reporting a news outlet should be capable of covering on its own.
****MEDIA FAIL**** — Democratic Presidential primaries are a race to the top; their counterpart Republican ones are a race to the bottom! Yet, media always tries to influence and sway Democratic voters in a way they don’t for Republican voters, which ends up hurting Democrats and America more than helping anyone. Why do they keep doing that, repeating the same mistake? Don’t they ever learn? And why does media keep fear-mongering about this upcoming election, with an incumbent facing impeachment and criminal indictments, that Democrats need to make a “safe” choice, despite the fact that so-called “safe” choice of the media wasn’t so safe at all last time–instead turned out to be a disastrous result for Democrats! Media not helping America if only after profits!
# hamdale Nothings will be proven, Hollywood,the 6 foreign owned corporations, bill binney, https://youtu.be/LUjOR9zUQHE
@Von Dutch You re not the sharpest tool in the shed, are you ?
RT is about as reliable as Fox when it comes to news about…..
Trump is getting re-elected. You Dems have NOTHING but HATE…
Sanctions that he’ll never enforce just like the Russia sanctions that were not enforced and then dropped on one of the biggest guys so mitchie could make a deal for Kentucky to get a supposed aluminum plant.
@Logical Conservative you failed.
@Randy Sanders you failed.
@Crystal Giddens go back to faux news.
You know NOTHING.
This dude.. caused an issue in Syria and now he wants congress to fix his problem.
Military for hire with Saudi Arabia
Same crap, new day. bone spurs needs to defect to Russia now.
And his rabidly racist base had the gall to make that disgusting poster of the trade towers, putting Ilhan Omar’s face on it, like she had anything to do with it. And the magats send her death threats.
But I’m not seeing his maga trash saying anything about the sale of the US military to the Saudis……the ones that were involved in 9/11 and carving up American journalists. No, you can hear a pin drop through all the noise they’re making. NOT.
“Lost their footing”?? Baby, they never had it.
Don’t you get that Trump is defending his _PERSONAL INTERESTS_ in Turkey, (mis)using the power of his office?
Trump doesn’t care about ethnic cleansing, human rights or any other thing.
All that’s on his mind is _HIS_ business and think he’s got the right to punish the Democrats because they started an impeachment so he is gonna play tough too and without bothering about the law like he never bothered about any law throughout his whole life.
@Barry R Pvt. bone spurs Trumpsky doesn`t give a sh-t about our troops who are in a volunteer Army. As far as Prvt. Bone Spurs is concerned since they volunteered to be there, the whole lot of them are expendable so that Trumpsky can maintain his Trump Tower Ankara, and anything in the Middle East he may want for him and his proverbial family of misfits.
Trump is a crook,,. !!! There was a time when there was American Patriots that didn’t flap their jaws and type,,, !!! They did something about it,,,. !!!
@Barry R ,, and it’s been reported there’s about seven thousand American citizens non-military,,. That was helping out,,. And Doctors without borders,,,
Oh yeah, I fully expect Turkey threatened to shut down his cockroach hotel if he didn’t do what they told him. All dictators and terrorist regimes on the planet are like circling sharks, because they know drumpf is weak af. And all you have to do is tell him the roadkill on his fat head looks attractive today and he’ll give whatever they want.
@Barry R , that’s absolutely false as has been confirmed by the soldiers on the ground. The presence of the American military has been keeping Turkey from invading and slaughtering for many years. There are Green Berets on the ground there using the words “insanity” about this reprehensible and cowardly order they’ve been given. And using the word “atrocities” to describe the reality of what is happening there. What is being done the people they were having breakfast with that same morning the day the tanks rolled in.
So, the Dump is trying to give sweet gifties to the Rethugs in the Senate. Got it.
“Rethugs” ? That’s for sure different! ☺
****MEDIA FAIL**** — “Since we in the media are too cowardly to hold cowardly, corrupt Congressional Republicans accountable for their dereliction of duty and failure to honor their oath of office, naturally then impeachment will fail to remove this President unfit to serve the Office–we guaranteed it!”
@Calisa Hardy Rethuglican is the full name!!
Vote Blue in 2020!!!!
🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
Republicans have let their nut job dictator wanna-be destroy almost all the good the USA has accomplished in decades, why should we ever utter the words ‘The Republican Party’ again. What’s next, nukes with China?
What good?
Oh, here we go again with the tired old “likeability” BS from the right that they used to troll Hillary with. Question: How “likeable” is Trump? NOT!
To a too large a minority of Americans, Trump is likable. They like the thought that Trump’s bombastic remarks make so-called liberals mad. Of course, for most of these citizens “liberal” means anything to the left of an old John Bircher.
@John Swofford Trump really is a great speaker – or. to be more precise, agitator. Look at this analysis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LR6EA91zLo
But, as inevitable, not in a positive way, it is destructive. He can make the others look bad. That makes him look good. Therefore he needs no agenda or anything. The people who fall for him (and fall for any such agitator in history) do not care about agenda. They get a feeling, an image.
And image is all Trump sells for all his life. The products are crap, but when Trump is stamped on it, in gold on black, then it must be good.
I do not understand how people can be so gullible, so superficial to fall for this. The first time I saw this pile of obese fat I thought “How can ANYBODY take this joke seriously?”. But there were enough.
And when you see that masses of preachers told their gullible flock this man is sent from heaven, if not he is the Second Coming of the Trump, so they have to vote for him, he is a man of God and so all he says if right and all he does has a higher reason, and he finally will bring the rapture (and before that comes Armageddon, war and misery, so wars and catastrophes are great signs), then I know this is all madness.
@Feeds Ravens Trump and his team of angry thieves stink on ice. Trump’s supporters who are itching to again vote for him stink even more than Trump because most of them enjoy the probability that Trump’s angry but false rhetoric makes fellow Americans mad. The pettiness of small minds is always troubling when revealed.
I don’t believe anyone finds the bombastic oaf likable, he sounds like nearly half of Americans, they aren’t likable either – he speaks of the same moronic prejudices they hold too, validating them, other politicians consider them uneducated yokels, they believe trump values their ignorant “opinions” because he echoes them.
@Above All, United Just 1/3 no Half!! The people that Hate their very existence, because their failures is SOMEBODY else’s fault!!!
Okay, let me get this straight. It’s okay to pull out our troops from Northern Syria because we don’t want to fight another country’s war, BUT we’re going to send thousands more to Saudi Arabia, who has been stockpiling weapons for decades, to defend their country (one with the most atrocious Human Right’s record)?
Ahmad Halis hypocrisy
flip flopping every 2 hours
trump’s trying to save himself from impeachment… he doesn’t care about anyone or anything else besides he told us Saudi Arabia is paying for everything so he’s also trying to make a buck. Since when does America rent out our troops….
The troops going to Saudi are thinking , what did we just risk life and limb for!,
it all to be tossed away.
The commander in chief can not be trusted.
Another backfiring plan from Dummy Donnie. Just say, “D’oh”, now and fall back on Plan B. Tell lies.
Buck Choppers his mom should have used plan b
Trump is an “old skin” who contemplates himself in front of his mirror.
But the complexion of the mirror has also aged and wrinkled.
The poor cretin is now facing the shrinkage of his brain, a brain which was already empty to begin with.
The right-wing southern Pentecostal peanuts knew what they were getting when they voted for Trumpsky in `16. Now, what will their excuse be in `20?
Eww…don’t want that image, tyvm! 😨 like 500 kg of spoiled oatmeal, stuffed into a 300 kg bag.
Putin should award Donald the Hero of the Russian Federation.
“The horse has bolted”, trump opened the barn door, then he reacts, “flying by the seat of his pants”, because he has never learned to be a responder!