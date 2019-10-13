One person has been killed, three are unaccounted for, and 18 were taken to hospitals after a Hard Rock Cafe and Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapsed. Debris has fallen onto surrounding streets and the building appears to be unstable.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

1 Dead, 3 Missing After Hard Rock Hotel Under Construction In New Orleans Collapsed | MSNBC