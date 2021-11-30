1 Year after Triple Murder in Tryall Heights Jamaica | TVJ News - Nov 29 2021 1

1 Year after Triple Murder in Tryall Heights Jamaica | TVJ News – Nov 29 2021

22 comments

 

  2. My hear brakes for Christopher McFarlane and his immediate family. His pain is too real. Not only the loss of a mother but the loss of two daughters? Dear God in Heaven.

  11. Mia Mottley of Barbados has more guts and wisdom in her little finger than this wet behind the ears holness does in his whole body.

  13. So sad, l was relaying this story to a friend of mine at work last week.That’s how much this is still in the uppermost part of my mind. It broke my heart when l learned of this family’s demise last year. The Jamaica l knew is gone, the heart of men are wicked.l haven’t lived there in over three decades but l love to come home and visit but things like this is very off putting, l sincerely hope that justice is served.condolences to the family

  14. I pray that the person’s who did this will never find peace . I can’t imagine the pain he is feeling smh .

  15. What’s so disturbing to me is the inability of the police to even present any shred of progress to bringing these demons to book, no wonder the murder rate is so high in little Jamaica, most killers know they will never get caught, that’s what pains me the most murderers can do their deadly deed and not be worried about investigations that will ultimately lead to them, ask the good Lord for help cause the police certainly cannot. A crime like that should cause every informer to que up to tell what they know.

  17. Very sad to see such a tragedy and yet no result from the police just like the innocent man who was murdered by the mob in St Thomas. No interest from the PM or the commissioner of the police who is getting over $18 mil/year of our tax dollar on this matter.

  19. Sadness, heartaches, stress, anger, hopelessness u name it is the everyday portion for almost every family in Jamaica except the ones who create the mayhem. For such a small place the evil is devastating.

