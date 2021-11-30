1 Year after Triple Murder in Tryall Heights Jamaica | TVJ News – Nov 29 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
SAD SAD WHERE IS THE JUSTIC PLEASE HOLD STRONG FATGER.
My hear brakes for Christopher McFarlane and his immediate family. His pain is too real. Not only the loss of a mother but the loss of two daughters? Dear God in Heaven.
God be with you and the families I will pray for you all
Keep strong my friends god will take care of you all
I will also pray for the murderer that he come forth in the name of Jesus thank you
Amen
Amen
Mad dogs they are killing children have they got any of their own. What a heart.
Jesus,look at the ages of all 3.this is heart breaking
My heart breaks even though I don’t know them.
May God grant them peace.
Still breaks my heart everytime I think about this
Mia Mottley of Barbados has more guts and wisdom in her little finger than this wet behind the ears holness does in his whole body.
I pray the Lord will strengthen you. I know the feeling so well having been through it too….
So sad, l was relaying this story to a friend of mine at work last week.That’s how much this is still in the uppermost part of my mind. It broke my heart when l learned of this family’s demise last year. The Jamaica l knew is gone, the heart of men are wicked.l haven’t lived there in over three decades but l love to come home and visit but things like this is very off putting, l sincerely hope that justice is served.condolences to the family
I pray that the person’s who did this will never find peace .
I can’t imagine the pain he is feeling smh .
What’s so disturbing to me is the inability of the police to even present any shred of progress to bringing these demons to book, no wonder the murder rate is so high in little Jamaica, most killers know they will never get caught, that’s what pains me the most murderers can do their deadly deed and not be worried about investigations that will ultimately lead to them, ask the good Lord for help cause the police certainly cannot. A crime like that should cause every informer to que up to tell what they know.
It’s so sad
Jamaica need help so bad!!
Very sad to see such a tragedy and yet no result from the police just like the innocent man who was murdered by the mob in St Thomas. No interest from the PM or the commissioner of the police who is getting over $18 mil/year of our tax dollar on this matter.
My heart breaks ,a old lady and 2 little girls so sad
Sadness, heartaches, stress, anger, hopelessness u name it is the everyday portion for almost every family in Jamaica except the ones who create the mayhem. For such a small place the evil is devastating.
Heart rending…..God na sleep…IN THE FULLNESS OF TIME!!!