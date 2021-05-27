10 New Covid Cases in Jamaica | St Mary Residents Blast JPS – May 26 2021

TOPICS:
10 New Covid Cases in Jamaica | St Mary Residents Blast JPS - May 26 2021 1

May 27, 2021

 

30 Comments on "10 New Covid Cases in Jamaica | St Mary Residents Blast JPS – May 26 2021"

  1. kingabaddon music | May 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    K..I viewed the ads

  2. Dawn P | May 26, 2021 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    It appears the citizens are doing a much better job of running the country than the elected officials. Government should be doing a lot more for the poor and needy. Much more blessings to all those who help.

  3. Dawn P | May 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Happy Wednesday to you and the crew, Giovani.

  4. Enos Anderson | May 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    Those young men should wear a N9F dust madk to protect their lungs from the fiberglass particles.

  5. Veron Cascart | May 26, 2021 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    That was good thing those sounsistims Men are doing

  6. Sharonbent Lundy | May 26, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    My believe these ppl not dieing bcuz of covid..is bcuz of neglected..

  7. Jacqueline Gabbidon | May 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Yes, these are the low new cases we need to see if not zero. Weekend curfew working.

    • R y | May 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      Dwl u think it’s really that low .if the start testing more people we would want to see how much more people have it . weekend lockdown not stoping nothing the just want people to come to the hotel it’s all just a game to the Jamaican government

    • Jacqueline Gabbidon | May 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM | Reply

      @R y we will never really know the truth right It is not just the Jamaican Government but goverments throughout the world always know more of what is really going on. We just need to trust God and live. If protocols are put in place then we just need to adhere to it. I will never be in conflict with the law, running from police because i have the need to party, madness. My bed too comfortable to give it up for cold concrete,smh.

    • Simon John | May 27, 2021 at 12:20 AM | Reply

      Working at making people poor is all it’s doing.

  8. Mr. G | May 26, 2021 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    Jamaica should have 14 PM because one can’t manage the country!!!

    • Javarie Newsome | May 26, 2021 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      Lol

    • Simon John | May 27, 2021 at 12:42 AM | Reply

      I think you’ll find that Jamaica would thrive and be managed better, if they sacked the government and left Gordon House empty to leave people to get on with their lives as normal, rather than be run by bedwetters.

  9. Monica Roberts | May 26, 2021 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    I wonder how the trees grow and cover the wires and no one pays any attention, the residents should sue the heck out if jps, for their love one being electrocuted, so sad, my condolences to the family

  10. Jacqueline Stewart | May 26, 2021 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    Nuff blessing

  11. Ms Maria | May 26, 2021 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    Are the rest of the entertainment industry following the Sound System’s example?

  12. Denroy Davis | May 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Jamaican can think of the most ingenious way of steeling, why not used that same mental capacity to create work. Big up the man for using his brain successfully. I would invest in this man.

  13. Desmond Christie | May 26, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    We need to have more youth to have a kill in Jamaican it will help motivate the young youth of Jamaican

  14. Nacny Tagen | May 26, 2021 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Blessings. Nice to see something good for once..

  15. Rodney Hill | May 26, 2021 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    By next week come around, from 10s to 100s to 1000s.of lives Covid iz now targeting, 10s, then 100s, then thousands of Covid cases. Only 1,200 covid tests, to 22,000 active cases. Check the ratio. Already, a losing Battle

  16. Dorrette Butler | May 26, 2021 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    God bless jamaica 🙏

  17. Wayne Henry | May 26, 2021 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    I like that ” tun u han make fashion” bring back we culture

  18. Yagga | May 26, 2021 at 11:19 PM | Reply

    Kudos to the fishermen in Port Antonio and to the sound system owners in St. Catherine. Improvising and improving their communities 🙌

