10 Top Democrats Participate In Heated Third Debate | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:
10 Top Democrats Participate In Heated Third Debate | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC 1

September 14, 2019

 

The top 2020 candidates are back on the trail today after a night of debating, arguing, and in some cases, attacking. NBC’s Garrett Haake, Steve Kornacki, and PBS Newshour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the highlights of last night’s debate, and the low points for some of the candidates.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

10 Top Democrats Participate In Heated Third Debate | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

40 Comments on "10 Top Democrats Participate In Heated Third Debate | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. King_Osei | September 13, 2019 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    Why are they talking the “record player” part of his comment and ignoring the fact he said black people need social workers in their homes because they don’t know what to do. MSNBC protecting Biden once again. 🙄

  2. Rafael Canon | September 13, 2019 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Great I didn’t know that there was a bipartisan effort to control guns in this country… unless she’s just talking bulshit

  3. Tuco Saulamonka | September 13, 2019 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    Biden rails about Medicare for all costing 30 trillion dollars but what he fails to mention is that we pay 50 trillion under our currant system.

    • Rory Fansler | September 13, 2019 at 4:56 PM | Reply

      Bernie did though but Conservatives want to ignore the current costs and pretend there are none right now.

    • ruth depew | September 13, 2019 at 5:34 PM | Reply

      @Rory Fansler That extra $20,000,000,000 goes to the health insurance companies and their co-conspirators. Our health care system has similarities to slavery: a very few making huge profits of the misery and suffering of the many.

    • Rory Fansler | September 13, 2019 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      @ruth depew Yep. The current system relies on making people sicker and more dependent.

    • Troy Stocker | September 13, 2019 at 6:59 PM | Reply

      You’ll get medicaid. Medicare is for people who contributed to the system

    • Utha | September 14, 2019 at 1:17 AM | Reply

      @ruth depew You’re missing 3 zeroes, that’s 20 billion. $20 trillion is written $20,000,000,000,000 😉. But more importantly, your point is right on, people don’t see the actual cost of the health care counter costs and correlate it with what people will pay in taxes that will lower the counter costs so overall people will pay less. Republicans only see this as beneficial when it directly affects them. When people are healthy they pay less in the current system, but when they are sick they are in some cases bankrupted and refused treatment. Yes, overall, healthy people pay more but only because they are using the system less. But that same system will help them when they do get sick and they won’t be bankrupted or be refused treatment. This is how insurance is supposed to work, it’s just now the insurance company is the Government not some 3rd party that want to profit from your misery.

  4. Barry Sutton | September 13, 2019 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    There was a debate yesterday??
    😁😁

  5. DrFunkadunk | September 13, 2019 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    The issue with Biden’s answer that included the record player wasn’t entirely about him aging himself with the reference, the big issue is that he ignored the question on slavery and reparations and pivoted to some unintelligible rant about education.

  6. Michael H | September 13, 2019 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    I for one can’t wait for the candidates to dwindle. These debate formats where everyone only has so much time to speak and people don’t get to go into details is horrendous.The people on the sidelines should just get out as far as I am concerned.

  7. TWSTF 8 | September 13, 2019 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    This is why Beto said what he said;

    2017 Mass Shootings;
    January 2017
    ▫️Killed; 5
    ▫️Wounded; 6
    March
    ▫️Killed; 7
    ▫️Wounded; 16
    April
    ▫️Killed; 7
    ▫️Wounded; 1
    ▫️School; 1
    May
    ▫️Killed; 12
    ▫️Wounded; 1

    June
    ▫️Killed; 20
    ▫️Wounded; 18
    Congressional Baseball Game, UPS, Bronx-Lebanon Hospital

    July
    ▫️Wounded 28
    Little Rock Nightclub Shooting

    August
    ▫️Killed; 2
    ▫️Wounded; 4
    Clovis Library Shooting.

    September 9 killed
    ▫️Killed; 10
    ▫️Wounded; 9

    October 59 killed 422 wounded (481 total) Las Vegas Country Concert Festival Shooting.
    ▫️Killed; 59
    ▫️Wounded; 422
    Las Vegas Concert Shooting

    November
    ▫️Killed; 33
    ▫️Wounded; 32
    Sutherland Springs Church Shooting.
    Rancho Tehama Reserve Shooting.

    December
    ▫️Killed; 5
    ▫️Wounded; 6
    ▫️School; 1

    2017 Totals;
    ▫️Killed; 160
    ▫️Wounded; 544
    ▫️Total; 704
    ▫️Occured at School; 2

    January 2018
    Mass Shootings; 22
    Killed; 23
    Wounded; 89
    Occured at a School; 1

    February
    Mass Shootings; 14
    Killed; 43
    Wounded; 64
    School; 1

    March
    Mass Shootings; 18
    Killed; 15
    Wounded; 68

    April
    Mass Shootings; 25
    Killed; 27
    Wounded; 87

    May
    Mass Shootings; 29
    Killed; 34
    Wounded; 123
    School; 1

    June
    Mass Shootings; 52
    Killed; 47
    Wounded; 218

    July
    Mass Shootings; 46
    Killed; 42
    Wounded; 184

    August
    Mass Shootings; 35
    Killed; 20
    Wounded; 154

    September
    Mass Shootings; 9
    Killed; 24
    Wounded; 30

    October
    Mass Shootings; 31
    Killed; 40
    Wounded; 117

    November
    Mass Shootings; 27
    Killed; 59
    Wounded; 84

    December
    Mass Shootings; 15
    Killed; 13
    Wounded; 56

    2018 Total
    Mass Shootings; 323
    Killed; 387
    Wounded; 1274
    Occured at a School; 3

    January 2019
    ▫️Mass shootings; 28
    ▫️Total number killed; 48
    ▫️Wounded; 86

    February
    ▫️Mass Shootings; 22
    ▫️Killed; 38
    ▫️Wounded; 68

    March
    ▫️Mass Shootings; 21
    ▫️Killed; 13
    ▫️Wounded; 89

    April
    ▫️Mass Shootings; 34
    ▫️Killed; 23
    ▫️Wounded; 136
    ▫️Occurred at a School; 1
    ▫️Place of Worship; 1

    May
    ▫️Mass Shootings; 43
    ▫️Killed; 40
    ▫️Wounded; 181
    ▫️School; 1

    June
    ▫️Mass Shootings; 48
    ▫️Killed; 34
    ▫️Wounded; 181
    ▫️School; 1

    July
    ▫️Mass Shootings; 52
    ▫️Killed; 50
    ▫️Wounded; 202

    August
    ▫️Mass Shootings; 49
    ▫️Killed; 89
    ▫️Wounded; 240
    ▫️Occurred at School or University; 5
    ▫️Place of Worship; 1

    2019 Totals
    ▫️Mass Shootings; 297
    ▫️Killed; 335
    ▫️Wounded; 1219
    ▫️School/University; 7
    ▫️Place of Worship; 2

    (And that’s just 2019, for which there are STILL four months to go.)

    Maybe his rhetoric will help ratchet the conversation further towards where the country has been, in common sense territory, instead of WAY off to the right where absolutely NOTHING is getting done regardless of how many people are killed every month.

    *(Mass Shooting= Incidents involving multiple victims of firearm-related violence.)
    *(Source; Wikipedia, of course.)

    • Barry Sutton | September 13, 2019 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      @Alan G.
      Repeal the Second Amendment and open borders, that’s a winning message for 2020
      😂😂😂😂😂

    • Vivian Lee | September 14, 2019 at 1:09 AM | Reply

      Yes lets punish the millions of law abiding citizens for the actions of a few deranged ones.

    • Susan Galea | September 14, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

      @Barry Sutton Neither is being suggested, numpty Barry.

    • Susan Galea | September 14, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

      @Vivian Lee Law abiding citizens have no need for assault weapons. So, this whine has to be exposed for what it is: a whine to ensure that reasonable and commensurate measures to reduce gun violence is impossible. The American people disagree with you, just look at the polls.

    • Alan G. | September 14, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      @Barry Sutton — That’s interesting. “Barry Sutton” doesn’t sound like a Russian name, and, yet…

  8. Jay Gibson | September 13, 2019 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    No questions about the economy.

  9. Jillian Ogle | September 13, 2019 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    New game, lets replace any reference of the word “lobby” with “bribe”.

    • * 9/11 DANCING ISRAEL'S* | September 13, 2019 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      That is honest !!!

    • gatroy13 | September 13, 2019 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      Jillian Ogle
      I agree,. that also includes all leftest lobby organizations. You do know though who the real wrong doers are? The voters who continue to let the politicians stay more than one term.

    • Will Storm | September 14, 2019 at 1:42 AM | Reply

      Well said and ‘immigrants’ to refugees.

    • Susan Galea | September 14, 2019 at 10:26 AM | Reply

      @gatroy13 Nope. The leftist organizations devoted to helping those in need get an exemption. The focus has to be on the corporate donors to both parties, but who currently own the Republicans- that includes the NRA. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. One term politicians is an insane idea. Perhaps two terms would be a legitimate response.

  10. hellpander | September 13, 2019 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Disgusting media defending Biden and Big Pharma

  11. Jatett | September 13, 2019 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    6:21

    Stephanie Ruhle continues to show she has no business here. The state rep from Texas didn’t “delete” the post. That implies an iota of shame. Twitter took it down.

  12. * 9/11 DANCING ISRAEL'S* | September 13, 2019 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    It was a great debate !!! I really enjoyed it

  13. SearchForTomorrow | September 13, 2019 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Castro got it wrong on understanding what Biden said so for a young guy he failed to an older guy

  14. Dj Martin | September 13, 2019 at 11:54 PM | Reply

    Castro put nails in his own coffin.

  15. GrindTime | September 14, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    Andrew Yang for the win…..he is the only candidate that is willing to help us US Citizen…….

  16. GrindTime | September 14, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    Andrew Yang for the win…..he is the only candidate that is willing to help us US Citizen…….

  17. Wilmo Mee | September 14, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    WHY DONT ALL OF OUR ELECT OFFICIALS PROVIDE A RESUME FOR THESE JOBS LIKE ANYONE ELSE WOULD HAVE TO.

  18. Wilmo Mee | September 14, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    GOVT IS A JOKE IN THIS COUNTRY…
    TIRED OF BEING CONNED, DUPED AND PLAYED BY BOTH PARTIES.

  19. Wilmo Mee | September 14, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    MEDICARE FOR ALL WHO NEED IT…
    IF YOU DONT, OK.
    NO ROCKET SCIENCE HERE.

  20. Wilmo Mee | September 14, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    BIDEN, CASTRO AND YANG…
    YOUR A JOKE.
    WE DONT NEED YOU.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.