The top 2020 candidates are back on the trail today after a night of debating, arguing, and in some cases, attacking. NBC’s Garrett Haake, Steve Kornacki, and PBS Newshour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the highlights of last night’s debate, and the low points for some of the candidates.

10 Top Democrats Participate In Heated Third Debate | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC