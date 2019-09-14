10 Top Democrats Participate In Heated Third Debate | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

The top 2020 candidates are back on the trail today after a night of debating, arguing, and in some cases, attacking. NBC’s Garrett Haake, Steve Kornacki, and PBS Newshour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the highlights of last night’s debate, and the low points for some of the candidates.
Why are they talking the “record player” part of his comment and ignoring the fact he said black people need social workers in their homes because they don’t know what to do. MSNBC protecting Biden once again. 🙄
Like Donald Trump said we took the airport back from the British in the 1700’s.
Donald Trump…not the smartest but he is the dumbest President ever.
Its infuriating!
That whole answer was off topic and insane rant-y. He’s losing it, and they just won’t address it.
Great I didn’t know that there was a bipartisan effort to control guns in this country… unless she’s just talking bulshit
Biden rails about Medicare for all costing 30 trillion dollars but what he fails to mention is that we pay 50 trillion under our currant system.
Bernie did though but Conservatives want to ignore the current costs and pretend there are none right now.
@Rory Fansler That extra $20,000,000,000 goes to the health insurance companies and their co-conspirators. Our health care system has similarities to slavery: a very few making huge profits of the misery and suffering of the many.
@ruth depew Yep. The current system relies on making people sicker and more dependent.
You’ll get medicaid. Medicare is for people who contributed to the system
@ruth depew You’re missing 3 zeroes, that’s 20 billion. $20 trillion is written $20,000,000,000,000 😉. But more importantly, your point is right on, people don’t see the actual cost of the health care counter costs and correlate it with what people will pay in taxes that will lower the counter costs so overall people will pay less. Republicans only see this as beneficial when it directly affects them. When people are healthy they pay less in the current system, but when they are sick they are in some cases bankrupted and refused treatment. Yes, overall, healthy people pay more but only because they are using the system less. But that same system will help them when they do get sick and they won’t be bankrupted or be refused treatment. This is how insurance is supposed to work, it’s just now the insurance company is the Government not some 3rd party that want to profit from your misery.
There was a debate yesterday??
😁😁
That’s what I’m saying!
They dnc scheduled the debate along side Thursday night football , hoping nobody would tune in and see that train wreck 😝
The issue with Biden’s answer that included the record player wasn’t entirely about him aging himself with the reference, the big issue is that he ignored the question on slavery and reparations and pivoted to some unintelligible rant about education.
I for one can’t wait for the candidates to dwindle. These debate formats where everyone only has so much time to speak and people don’t get to go into details is horrendous.The people on the sidelines should just get out as far as I am concerned.
This is why Beto said what he said;
2017 Mass Shootings;
January 2017
▫️Killed; 5
▫️Wounded; 6
March
▫️Killed; 7
▫️Wounded; 16
April
▫️Killed; 7
▫️Wounded; 1
▫️School; 1
May
▫️Killed; 12
▫️Wounded; 1
June
▫️Killed; 20
▫️Wounded; 18
Congressional Baseball Game, UPS, Bronx-Lebanon Hospital
July
▫️Wounded 28
Little Rock Nightclub Shooting
August
▫️Killed; 2
▫️Wounded; 4
Clovis Library Shooting.
September 9 killed
▫️Killed; 10
▫️Wounded; 9
October 59 killed 422 wounded (481 total) Las Vegas Country Concert Festival Shooting.
▫️Killed; 59
▫️Wounded; 422
Las Vegas Concert Shooting
November
▫️Killed; 33
▫️Wounded; 32
Sutherland Springs Church Shooting.
Rancho Tehama Reserve Shooting.
December
▫️Killed; 5
▫️Wounded; 6
▫️School; 1
2017 Totals;
▫️Killed; 160
▫️Wounded; 544
▫️Total; 704
▫️Occured at School; 2
January 2018
Mass Shootings; 22
Killed; 23
Wounded; 89
Occured at a School; 1
February
Mass Shootings; 14
Killed; 43
Wounded; 64
School; 1
March
Mass Shootings; 18
Killed; 15
Wounded; 68
April
Mass Shootings; 25
Killed; 27
Wounded; 87
May
Mass Shootings; 29
Killed; 34
Wounded; 123
School; 1
June
Mass Shootings; 52
Killed; 47
Wounded; 218
July
Mass Shootings; 46
Killed; 42
Wounded; 184
August
Mass Shootings; 35
Killed; 20
Wounded; 154
September
Mass Shootings; 9
Killed; 24
Wounded; 30
October
Mass Shootings; 31
Killed; 40
Wounded; 117
November
Mass Shootings; 27
Killed; 59
Wounded; 84
December
Mass Shootings; 15
Killed; 13
Wounded; 56
2018 Total
Mass Shootings; 323
Killed; 387
Wounded; 1274
Occured at a School; 3
January 2019
▫️Mass shootings; 28
▫️Total number killed; 48
▫️Wounded; 86
February
▫️Mass Shootings; 22
▫️Killed; 38
▫️Wounded; 68
March
▫️Mass Shootings; 21
▫️Killed; 13
▫️Wounded; 89
April
▫️Mass Shootings; 34
▫️Killed; 23
▫️Wounded; 136
▫️Occurred at a School; 1
▫️Place of Worship; 1
May
▫️Mass Shootings; 43
▫️Killed; 40
▫️Wounded; 181
▫️School; 1
June
▫️Mass Shootings; 48
▫️Killed; 34
▫️Wounded; 181
▫️School; 1
July
▫️Mass Shootings; 52
▫️Killed; 50
▫️Wounded; 202
August
▫️Mass Shootings; 49
▫️Killed; 89
▫️Wounded; 240
▫️Occurred at School or University; 5
▫️Place of Worship; 1
2019 Totals
▫️Mass Shootings; 297
▫️Killed; 335
▫️Wounded; 1219
▫️School/University; 7
▫️Place of Worship; 2
(And that’s just 2019, for which there are STILL four months to go.)
Maybe his rhetoric will help ratchet the conversation further towards where the country has been, in common sense territory, instead of WAY off to the right where absolutely NOTHING is getting done regardless of how many people are killed every month.
*(Mass Shooting= Incidents involving multiple victims of firearm-related violence.)
*(Source; Wikipedia, of course.)
@Alan G.
Repeal the Second Amendment and open borders, that’s a winning message for 2020
😂😂😂😂😂
Yes lets punish the millions of law abiding citizens for the actions of a few deranged ones.
@Barry Sutton Neither is being suggested, numpty Barry.
@Vivian Lee Law abiding citizens have no need for assault weapons. So, this whine has to be exposed for what it is: a whine to ensure that reasonable and commensurate measures to reduce gun violence is impossible. The American people disagree with you, just look at the polls.
@Barry Sutton — That’s interesting. “Barry Sutton” doesn’t sound like a Russian name, and, yet…
No questions about the economy.
New game, lets replace any reference of the word “lobby” with “bribe”.
That is honest !!!
Jillian Ogle
I agree,. that also includes all leftest lobby organizations. You do know though who the real wrong doers are? The voters who continue to let the politicians stay more than one term.
Well said and ‘immigrants’ to refugees.
@gatroy13 Nope. The leftist organizations devoted to helping those in need get an exemption. The focus has to be on the corporate donors to both parties, but who currently own the Republicans- that includes the NRA. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. One term politicians is an insane idea. Perhaps two terms would be a legitimate response.
Disgusting media defending Biden and Big Pharma
Thanks for admitting the media is bias
6:21
Stephanie Ruhle continues to show she has no business here. The state rep from Texas didn’t “delete” the post. That implies an iota of shame. Twitter took it down.
It was a great debate !!! I really enjoyed it
Castro got it wrong on understanding what Biden said so for a young guy he failed to an older guy
Castro put nails in his own coffin.
Andrew Yang for the win…..he is the only candidate that is willing to help us US Citizen…….
WHY DONT ALL OF OUR ELECT OFFICIALS PROVIDE A RESUME FOR THESE JOBS LIKE ANYONE ELSE WOULD HAVE TO.
GOVT IS A JOKE IN THIS COUNTRY…
TIRED OF BEING CONNED, DUPED AND PLAYED BY BOTH PARTIES.
MEDICARE FOR ALL WHO NEED IT…
IF YOU DONT, OK.
NO ROCKET SCIENCE HERE.
BIDEN, CASTRO AND YANG…
YOUR A JOKE.
WE DONT NEED YOU.