10 year-old Killed | Minister's Job On the Line | TVJ Midday News - Dec 30 2021 1

10 year-old Killed | Minister’s Job On the Line | TVJ Midday News – Dec 30 2021

21 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

Tags

21 comments

  3. Miss lady if you was at the same place where he is you would do the same exact thing all of you are a waste of time you talk on the outside but when you get inside you do the opposite coming on my device and I’m looking on your face I’m wondering to myself if tomorrow we are going to have an earthquake

    Reply

  9. TVJ, you need to provide the total report for the COVID 19 cases. Of the 365 confirmed cases 139 cases are imported.

    Reply

  18. How is Bartlett seen as the best Minister? He has always been placed in Tourism, he has never been placed outside of his comfort zone. What exactly as he done that can be measured? It’s obvious the ministers are barely scraping by and so it’s easy to say Bartlett. We wish to see the evidence. As for Montague, every single ministry he has gone to there has been significant foul up, whether he is involved or not that cannot be determined. However, it certainly is unacceptable and very curious that every single ministry he goes to there is an issue. Why is that not the case with some ministers? Totally unacceptable.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.