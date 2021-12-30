10 year-old Killed | Minister’s Job On the Line | TVJ Midday News – Dec 30 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
21 comments
Yes
Kmt
Miss lady if you was at the same place where he is you would do the same exact thing all of you are a waste of time you talk on the outside but when you get inside you do the opposite coming on my device and I’m looking on your face I’m wondering to myself if tomorrow we are going to have an earthquake
Dr Chang him should replace also Desmond McKenzie all mayors should reassign every one of them
Ministry of health clear
this man do not know exactly what to say why speak
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿😭
🙏🏾
TVJ, you need to provide the total report for the COVID 19 cases. Of the 365 confirmed cases 139 cases are imported.
really??
@Kelli Clare Yes.
This is where I record music G Tex 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😢😢
Notice no protest no crowd no we want justice for a 10 year old…these peple are irredeemable
Dennis Jones go get a job
SHOWAAAA BIG UP JLP
Naah lie,! How him lucky soh fi always deh pan di scene when all crime a tek place.???? Hhmm..
“Fire Homeless After Fire In St Thomas” The quality of journalism in Jamaica keeps getting better
I thInk security minister needs to GO for non-performance.
He should game. Long time ago he is a waste man all he so is yapping
How is Bartlett seen as the best Minister? He has always been placed in Tourism, he has never been placed outside of his comfort zone. What exactly as he done that can be measured? It’s obvious the ministers are barely scraping by and so it’s easy to say Bartlett. We wish to see the evidence. As for Montague, every single ministry he has gone to there has been significant foul up, whether he is involved or not that cannot be determined. However, it certainly is unacceptable and very curious that every single ministry he goes to there is an issue. Why is that not the case with some ministers? Totally unacceptable.
The issue is crime … not transport.