10 Yr Old Gunshot Victim Need Help | TVJ News – Nov 24 2021

Omg
Any number to contact the mother of the child??
I would love to contribute but I have no number to contact the mother to make sure it’s her and not someone else.
Jamaica done with glad me gone
Great attitude
no family left behind?? Every man for themself right!
Remain safe wherever you are
@Queen Sheenz act like Jamaican people don’t live by every man by themselves from long time
@ShankyDizzle
I’m not there but I fear for my relatives. Crime rampant and can’t afford funeral(S). Our people need to grow to ripe old age. I am very much concerned about the state of affairs in Jamaica as much as I am in farin. Stabbings, bombing, rapists, sex trafficking, human trafficking, schizophrenic attacks, racist attacks, youths stabbing you as initiation to a gang etc etc
Criminals I hate them. Andrew have to come better trust me
What do you suggest?? Hanging? Shoot to kill criminals? Going into communities to beg family members Not to shield their gunman baby father, gunman brother, gunman son, gunman cousin? Encourage communities to snitch on their dons, gang leaders maybe at a cost? But then again the same police will go back and snitch in the snitch as they are all in Co-hoots. Prime Minister needs the help of the community. Crime tough to tackle.
Come better? Or him must go?
@Meisha Meisha who else can do better? The orange ones are ghosts
This is so sad.
Keep trying young one!
This need the priminister to help
Where is Jamaica For Justice (JFJ)
Oh I I forgot you only come out when police kill criminals
Why don’t Andrew pay for it he’s not giving cops no raise of pay
If the so called Gangster’s who are responsible for shooting this young girl had a heart they would foot the bill for the mistake they made . do you who are responsible for this tragic event have children of your own ? if so then anti up and give the family some money to make things right . how would you feel if this was your child ?