10 Yr Old Killed in Central Kingston | TVJ News – Dec 30 2021

25 comments
Really…….
Pure madness
How nuh road nah get block 🚫 😒
Smh
You’ll never see road for innocent people it’s so sad to say….
How long have you been waiting Anthony?
Roads only blocked and tire burn when police kill gunmen
Don’t, worry, don’t worry! Andrew holiness said he’s going to reshuffle the cabinet soon, so everything will be ‘alright.’
Kmfrct
😣😓 dear God 🙏, help us plz
A nation that does not respect the kids the elderly the women is like a tree without a root.jamaica when we are going to love love a and respect each other again when we are back in slavery question ⁉️❓❓❓
Jah know
Life is the greatest blessings and some people just wasting it as though it’s nothing until they lose people they love. But what goes around comes around. Plus kids will practice what they see so if parents and communities teaches gun culture and accept crime and shooting openly then kids will develop that wicked habit even worse than what they see. When these criminals were broke and hungry under political control it was bad and not so bad. But now so many making money by music and chopping and they still can’t let go off the criminal mentality. As a man bus he wants to be a don. Our political leaders needs to start doing better to deter this habit which the initially help started separation and gang culture . Set up measures to stop guns and ammunition from flowing into Jamaica so early. Better updated laws to match the wicked crimes. Stop giving respect and government contracts to criminals who buying more guns. Place the police in and out all garrisons so people see them as protectors and not these wicked criminals.
Jah know star o god man.
And they say Covid is the pandemic? Kmt
The gunmen are the pandemic. Never ending !!!
Gunmen rules Jamaica. Not the government or Parliament. People from abroad should not visit that evil country.
one child is buried while another child is killed…these gunmen have no humanity. but what could cause them to want to burn down a house with a family in there? this is really madness
Animals are living better These days more than human, these boys needs to repent and give their lives to Christ, death is not the end of your troubles, u have to give account for Ur deeds.God is going to judge u. So sorry for the young people of Jamaica, my heart is bleeding for them they need to live, they are our future, doctors nurses, teachers, dentist, politicians, hairstyles, pharmacist,etc…….they are all gone by mad dogs who are biting them off. Those gunboys are so careless they need to get a life now we grow up and get married have a family. Dirty 🐕 🦮🦮🦮🦮
A unu m.p weh unu sell out the constituency fa a cause all the problem unu fi feel it look how the constituency did nice until unu sell out tru unu a belly lick .
The fowl/ bird dem come home to roost now. Far too long people condone misconduct and criminal behavior and think that it would keep the safe if that say nothing. Now the cry for peace get louder but the bull is already through the gate. The time to cauterize the bull’s horn is when its tender. Now its fully grown and the bull is out of control the alternative is to put it down. Where is Adam’s when we need him..
Father God 😣
Where are the protesters?
😢
Cry out to God jamaica, I said cry out🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
My God. …Jamaica gone