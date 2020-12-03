13 Deported from The UK | 3 Gang Members Sentenced to a Total of 18 Yrs – December 2 2020

December 3, 2020

 

28 Comments on "13 Deported from The UK | 3 Gang Members Sentenced to a Total of 18 Yrs – December 2 2020"

  1. ONE BIG IRIE FAMILY | December 2, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    Gang members…18 years? No wonder people are not afraid of committing crimes in Jamaica.
    When will Jamaica start to enforce stricter laws against crime and violence? Smh

  2. Desna Walker | December 2, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    Sent home to who???What if they have no family!!

  3. stevie G | December 2, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    Jamaican government take everything the other countries give them too much, why in the midst of the pandemic the British government still deporting people back to Jamaican, why can’t wait, see this is the 20th century and we still living in slavery, that the same way they do it back then, only defrent is, it’s not a boat it’s a airplane

  4. shane rangers | December 2, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Uchence and his crew not getting what they truly deserve give them a righteous reward of life imprisonment.

  5. Nicky Kelly | December 2, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    What the hell!!! Those are not sentences

  6. Kadya Heslop | December 2, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  7. Dennis Jones | December 2, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    If you do not want to deport behave yourself act like a human being and then no one would ever have any problem with you in their country but Jamaican people have no courtesy

  8. Dennis Williams | December 2, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    Sent home for quarantine at home for 14 days. Do they have home in Jamaica?

  9. Racquel Simpson | December 2, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    I thought it was US alone, where are the celebrities outcry for what UK doing

  10. Ludel Brown | December 2, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    Men like those should have harsher penalties like 60 yrs when you think they are back out on the streets doing the same thing.

  11. Lascelles Sylvester | December 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    Now I know what to do in order to get free room and board at the Olympia Crown hotel, on Molynes Road

  12. Funloving girl | December 2, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    KMDT

  13. Dawn Palmer | December 2, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    So Portmore no already in a parish called, St Catherine????

  14. Vanisa Campbell | December 2, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    Quarantine at home? Do some of them even have a home?🤔🤦‍♀️

  15. Raymond Williams | December 2, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    Can a parish create out of a parish ?

  16. Magnus Dixon | December 2, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

    The Jamaican government gets money to receive these deportees, so where is the money going???

  17. Lucifer Morningstar | December 3, 2020 at 2:08 AM | Reply

    Well that’s how it goes you going to have more more robbery in Jamaica time a get tuff

  18. terry j | December 3, 2020 at 2:41 AM | Reply

    It’s 50 of them how come a thirteen now stop hide the amount

  19. The Bennett Family | December 3, 2020 at 2:53 AM | Reply

    Jamaica 🇯🇲 is my kingdom and I will reign in love, democracy the world system is over, Jesus Christ my lord and savior has made me king and my wife queen to rule the world from Jamaica 🇯🇲 in love.

  20. Paul Johnson | December 3, 2020 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    What the hell is going on with the judge in Jamaica how can men how do such crime get 3 and 4 year the judge need to go why is so much crime in Jamaica no it’s a desgrase

