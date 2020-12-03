13 Deported from The UK | 3 Gang Members Sentenced to a Total of 18 Yrs – December 2 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Gang members…18 years? No wonder people are not afraid of committing crimes in Jamaica.
When will Jamaica start to enforce stricter laws against crime and violence? Smh
A lot of us can’t have party because we have bills and children to take care of and prisoners are enjoying themselves after they made so many children and families cry day and night for their loved ones.
Dem and the cremenal are friends so they not going to give them more than that
I don’t know
@Courtney Howell you have a point. Too much corruption man.
Sent home to who???What if they have no family!!
Desna am asking the same question sent home to who
Fi dem gud luck
Jamaican government take everything the other countries give them too much, why in the midst of the pandemic the British government still deporting people back to Jamaican, why can’t wait, see this is the 20th century and we still living in slavery, that the same way they do it back then, only defrent is, it’s not a boat it’s a airplane
Because Jamaica is not really independent…
@Jovane Parkes I always say that too because they still listen to the queen.
Uchence and his crew not getting what they truly deserve give them a righteous reward of life imprisonment.
What the hell!!! Those are not sentences
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
If you do not want to deport behave yourself act like a human being and then no one would ever have any problem with you in their country but Jamaican people have no courtesy
Sent home for quarantine at home for 14 days. Do they have home in Jamaica?
I thought it was US alone, where are the celebrities outcry for what UK doing
Men like those should have harsher penalties like 60 yrs when you think they are back out on the streets doing the same thing.
Now I know what to do in order to get free room and board at the Olympia Crown hotel, on Molynes Road
KMDT
So Portmore no already in a parish called, St Catherine????
Quarantine at home? Do some of them even have a home?🤔🤦♀️
Can a parish create out of a parish ?
The Jamaican government gets money to receive these deportees, so where is the money going???
Well that’s how it goes you going to have more more robbery in Jamaica time a get tuff
It’s 50 of them how come a thirteen now stop hide the amount
Jamaica 🇯🇲 is my kingdom and I will reign in love, democracy the world system is over, Jesus Christ my lord and savior has made me king and my wife queen to rule the world from Jamaica 🇯🇲 in love.
What the hell is going on with the judge in Jamaica how can men how do such crime get 3 and 4 year the judge need to go why is so much crime in Jamaica no it’s a desgrase