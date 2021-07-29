13 Medal Prediction for Jamaica in the Olympics | TVJ Sports Commentary – July 28 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Thanks for sharing
Yes you did
No medal for men relay,100 meter or 200, none in the men 4by4 either. Wow !
When was that race
We will get a bronze in the 4×4
We will medal in the women 800m and the men 4x100m relays
800 is highly possible but not sure about the 4×100
@Rannoy Davis i really think jamaica can pull off a silver or bronze in the men 4×100 Blake ,Seville ,forte and Tracy i am really optimistic
@new product Atleast a bronze..
Stephanie can win the 400m or even take silver, tajay on the given day can win the long jump also, i don’t see the 4×400 men medalling
So Maverick, you really left out Yohan Blake? I think God will bless him with a medal
He is a fighter, so I think he will
@Racquel Robinson exactly
If you believe yohan Blake will medal you more delusional than I thought
God won’t bless the others with a medal too?
@Media Truth his hard work will bless him not a magical deity on the sky
I think we will get more than 13 hopefully
We won’t, maybe less, Maverick 123 prediction in 100 and 200 is possible but unlikely
Where??lol..13 is alot of medals for a any Caribbean nation though
The mens sprint team aren’t running competitive times as their us counterparts. They have 17 years old clocking sub 20 and sub 10 easily
Just forget the men and focus on the women lol
@Track Boss Just observing how the new and young ones will perform
Yes maverick me have 12 medals.
8
The maverick have delusional thinking, talking about 3 in both 100m n 200m for women madness
Exactly .I say we can safely have around 9 medals when all is said and done
True
We will see.
He should get his head checked.
A this man mek mi watch TVJ
I’m seeing around 9 medals
The mens 100m, 200m and 4 x 100m, will give us another 3 medals. for a total of 16 medals. Maverick don’t dis the men. They are ready.
Ten (10) medals … nam jamaica
Wait so nobody else not running the 100 and the 200 except Jamaicans ?
The women sprint relay is looking doubtful
Three participation ribbons in the women’s 200 for Jamaica.
The Jamaicans are good for about 9 medals.
No one two three in the two hundred, One two, I would like to be, but it is very unlikely