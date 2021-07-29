13 Medal Prediction for Jamaica in the Olympics | TVJ Sports Commentary - July 28 2021 1

13 Medal Prediction for Jamaica in the Olympics | TVJ Sports Commentary – July 28 2021

38 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsportscommentary

Tags

38 comments

    2. @Rannoy Davis i really think jamaica can pull off a silver or bronze in the men 4×100 Blake ,Seville ,forte and Tracy i am really optimistic

      Reply

  5. Stephanie can win the 400m or even take silver, tajay on the given day can win the long jump also, i don’t see the 4×400 men medalling

    Reply

  8. The mens sprint team aren’t running competitive times as their us counterparts. They have 17 years old clocking sub 20 and sub 10 easily

    Reply

  14. The mens 100m, 200m and 4 x 100m, will give us another 3 medals. for a total of 16 medals. Maverick don’t dis the men. They are ready.

    Reply

  20. No one two three in the two hundred, One two, I would like to be, but it is very unlikely

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.