16yr Old Girl Stabbed at Her Home in Clarendon, Jamaica | TVJ News – May 6 2021

A sixteen year old girl from Clarendon, Jamaica is in need of blood. This after a man attacked and stabbed her in the neck.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
These people who sign up as first responders don’t want to do their jobs while collecting checks. If you called for dam ambulance they should come
Do you know how many ambulances are available? Do you know how many emergencies using limited amount of vehicles are made? Do you think Jamaica is a first world country? Even in England, you can wait a while before an ambulance arrives.
kmt , jamaica ambulance service is not provided by government that’s the first thing, some hospital may have one working ambulance that’s used to transport patients between hospital. Not every service provider offer services to the whole Jamaica , suh yu can talk bout people getting pay cheque and not working , dem, not working for govt .
@3376 The government sucks!!!
Dis jus sad 😪
That’s why so many people are dying . Slow emergency response
I hope justice will be served.
Thank God for that man the bike man
Yet, many people hate bike men. What an irony!!
Her own home and the mother feed this person not a rxss. He needs to receive Jungle Justice then carry him to prison
I wish the covid virus would wipe out every single wicked person in Jamaica. I wish God would just rid Jamaica of all these disgusting wicked people
My Dear, we have to leave Vengance unto the Lord, & forgive the Wicked dem that harms us.
God gone M.I.A
The question is are the people turning to God? Even Church leaders are throwing in the towel because they are afraid of the government.
@A Williams …You can sit there talking crap!!!!!!
Good God of Heaven, what happened to my own jamn ppl dem ?. Why uno so Wicked to each other. What that helpless girl could have done, That cause anyone to do that to her. Lord have mercy.
A next Day in Jamaica..same old story, will things ever change 🤦
Different generation mama…real 😥 sad
Lord have mercy god please pay a visit even though i think u fed up with us and the blood shed every day. wow how some of uno wicked so ??
If this new channel really wanted to help they would give her blood type.
My God this is wickedness and the highest level. Jamaica is a slaughter house good God. I pray she gets a swift recovery
There are no words that describe the violence against women and children that is taking place on a daily basis in Jamaica. How do they protect themselves?
What is happening in Jamaica 🇯🇲?? Mercy
Jesus mighty God intervene oh Lord and stretch fourth hands and heal her completely from the crown of her head to the sole of her feet restore her back to normal father God only u can in Jesus name I pray Amen 🙏
This is appalling only a monster could do such a thing. Let’s hope that he is now in custody and on the day of trial the Judge
sees sense and ordered him to be locked away for a very, very long time.
Hope she feels better 🙏🏾
My word, smh, I don’t even let my male coworkers come to my home anymore because I have a teen daughter, I don’t trust anyone
Wah gwan