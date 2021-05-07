16yr Old Girl Stabbed at Her Home in Clarendon, Jamaica | TVJ News – May 6 2021

May 7, 2021

 

A sixteen year old girl from Clarendon, Jamaica is in need of blood. This after a man attacked and stabbed her in the neck.

28 Comments on "16yr Old Girl Stabbed at Her Home in Clarendon, Jamaica | TVJ News – May 6 2021"

  1. fancydoll54 | May 7, 2021 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    These people who sign up as first responders don’t want to do their jobs while collecting checks. If you called for dam ambulance they should come

    • Mandark Astronomonov | May 7, 2021 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Do you know how many ambulances are available? Do you know how many emergencies using limited amount of vehicles are made? Do you think Jamaica is a first world country? Even in England, you can wait a while before an ambulance arrives.

    • 3376 | May 7, 2021 at 1:20 PM | Reply

      kmt , jamaica ambulance service is not provided by government that’s the first thing, some hospital may have one working ambulance that’s used to transport patients between hospital. Not every service provider offer services to the whole Jamaica , suh yu can talk bout people getting pay cheque and not working , dem, not working for govt .

    • Christine | May 7, 2021 at 3:58 PM | Reply

      @3376 The government sucks!!!

  2. Antonio Walker | May 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Dis jus sad 😪

  3. Empress Strong | May 7, 2021 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    That’s why so many people are dying . Slow emergency response

  4. Davis Junior | May 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    I hope justice will be served.

  5. Lesia Allen | May 7, 2021 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Thank God for that man the bike man

  6. Jmiester bro | May 7, 2021 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    Her own home and the mother feed this person not a rxss. He needs to receive Jungle Justice then carry him to prison

  7. Misslattie’s locs And Life | May 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM | Reply

    I wish the covid virus would wipe out every single wicked person in Jamaica. I wish God would just rid Jamaica of all these disgusting wicked people

  8. A Williams | May 7, 2021 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    Good God of Heaven, what happened to my own jamn ppl dem ?. Why uno so Wicked to each other. What that helpless girl could have done, That cause anyone to do that to her. Lord have mercy.

  9. Kenlar Thompson | May 7, 2021 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    A next Day in Jamaica..same old story, will things ever change 🤦

  10. hope mckenzie | May 7, 2021 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    Different generation mama…real 😥 sad

  11. god bless no fear | May 7, 2021 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Lord have mercy god please pay a visit even though i think u fed up with us and the blood shed every day. wow how some of uno wicked so ??

  12. Jahcrooks | May 7, 2021 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    If this new channel really wanted to help they would give her blood type.

  13. Phyllis Boucher | May 7, 2021 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    My God this is wickedness and the highest level. Jamaica is a slaughter house good God. I pray she gets a swift recovery

  14. Arlene Wilson | May 7, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    There are no words that describe the violence against women and children that is taking place on a daily basis in Jamaica. How do they protect themselves?

  15. Paulette Mclaughlin | May 7, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    What is happening in Jamaica 🇯🇲?? Mercy

  16. shanna Godlychild Simpson | May 7, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    Jesus mighty God intervene oh Lord and stretch fourth hands and heal her completely from the crown of her head to the sole of her feet restore her back to normal father God only u can in Jesus name I pray Amen 🙏

  17. Christine | May 7, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    This is appalling only a monster could do such a thing. Let’s hope that he is now in custody and on the day of trial the Judge
    sees sense and ordered him to be locked away for a very, very long time.

  18. Condra Cameron | May 7, 2021 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Hope she feels better 🙏🏾

  19. Recipes TV | May 7, 2021 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    My word, smh, I don’t even let my male coworkers come to my home anymore because I have a teen daughter, I don’t trust anyone

  20. gfrost winter | May 7, 2021 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    Wah gwan

