“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 3/30/1953
Thanks for the nukes
Seems Russia is redefining the definition of a Pyrrhic victory with this “special operation”.
Russia and victory in the same sentence, that doesn’t make any sense.
Hey Reporter, What are you doing there?! You should not be in Odesa! Russia can send random missiles to Odesa at any time to push Ukrainian soldiers from Kherson!
How can it be possible? Ukraine has been reported as the winner in CNN. What has Ukraine won?
@Common Sense hi common sense, big Fan Sir,..
Just a point… a war isn’t just one side has victory after a victory… could say the same about Germany in the Ardennes (Germany winning)…. Patton enters the chat… see… a War isn’t won until the withdrawal of russian troops!
Rising oil price would push the world to move to renewal energy.
Oil rich countries should be careful before pushing the price of oil.
It would be the beginning of the end of oil dependence around the world.
And this would benefit the world greatly as oil has led to a great many atrocities
@Alison Guqin I live on earth, you live on Saturn where the fairies and Santa live. 🤣🤣
😂😂end of oil dependence. but you’ll not see that happening in your life time
Did you know, oil rich countries can also move to renewable energy while retaining the oil? In which case, oil will be used more sparingly and for more specialized tasks.
Ukraine president said that 100 Ukraine sordiers die everyday and 600 wounded each day. That’s 3000 sordiers who die each month and 18,000 K wounded month. What a disaster war here !
I hope Putin runs for USA President. He is a great leader! We need him here in USA as well!
What a great idea to make the separatist-controlled areas and ukrainian counter-offensives the same colours on the map…
A sad development for these children.
Being separated from family is nearly a guarantee of multiple future emotional dysfunction
You know what else is messed up? Many of the soldiers fighting are Ukrainian born men. Some drafted or conscripted to fight for the pro Russian Luhansk or Donetsk peoples army. Not volunteers, nyet.
But they’re ethnic Russians.
Aa Really brought home how bad the situation is when the guy at the end expressed gratitude for simply having enough space to stand up inside his shared apartment.
How many do you share your apartment with ?
Yes america is to blame 👍
@Yes Yes a lot of people
if the media says 20% then its actually 40%
22%
It’s the % of Ukraine that only matters, nobody would want what is useless, like the parts that are so claimed to be re-taken back, after it’s fully destroyed I think they just get abandoned.
90%
Ukraine must surrender like the Ukraine Soldiers of Mariupol and over Seven Hundred surrendered Ukraine Soldiers in Severodonetsk an begin occupational talks. Ukraine choose life..
Dream on putler troll. Slava Ukraini!
Have all the Russians moved to Georgia now? How are so many Russians posting comments out here!! Anybody left in Russia? Other than LiliPutin and babushkas. With the number of people leaving Russia, you would think they were the one being attckd !!! 🤣
Communication lines in Kiev must be seriously damaged because this is like 2 weeks old news.
Remember 20% = 80% of the contested Regions in Ukraine
Zelensky uses its people as human shield 🛡. Blaming Hungary for not helping. They did give food, space to stay, but Ukraine needs to understand that Mr. Orban would never let his country go down under the drain, while crying in a hidden place. Average people don’t have where to run. After all who has the cheapest oil, is in no conflict and protects its people.
can’t control 20% of their own territory
жителей Украины отправляют в лагеря беженцев и увозят подальше, чтобы они больше не видели битв
“russia’s defending their own territories” here fixed it for you.