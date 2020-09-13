2016 Trump voter: No President has ruined the country like he has

CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks with a panel of suburban white women that voted for President Trump in 2016 about the President's handling of racial tensions in the country. #CNN #News
I can’t take that woman seriously sitting in her Trump shrine with a party hat on.
@AmyStar 305 TRUMP is an Unstable Nutcase I don’t care what Anyone Says He is DEFINITELY not Fit to be President unlike Biden or Hillary Clinton could be if She tried to Run again someday or Bernie Sanders if He tried again
She’s a vapid incorrigible fool and laughingstock.
@Yogi Breeze True Anyone Who wears Make AMERICA Great again Is Betraying AMERICA if it was Joe BIDEN Who had People Where Make America Great again then People would be Saving America because He Tells The TRUTH and isn’t an UNSTABLE Nutcase like TRUMP is
@macindy368 I’m A DEMOCRAT So I hope that Joe BIDEN will be The Next President
That lady in her cowboy hat is AN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR COUNTRY
@captfakk *edited* lmao
@Legends Never Die awwww… Do you actually think it’s ‘speach’ ??
she is a great lady, I dont know why she even talks to those other hyenas
@Juju Rellama awwwww… I’m sorry you’re unhappy; trying to make other people as equally unhappy as you with your trolling though won’t help anything
Is she an embarassment or is that just the reality of the country? Maybe there are more like her in hiding?
When you have a shrine you are in cult.
Biden has no clear victory – but I think we can all agree absolutely anyone at this point would be better than Trump. Once all is said and done, he needs to be voted out, removed if necessary, whatever is needed.
@Slechy Lesh That is sad that you would choose a man with dementia over a Business man based on data from fake news that has terrible ratings.
@Man of the PIano If Biden has dementia, Trump definitely has dementia also.
@Slechy Lesh Weakest argument ever.
@Man of the PIano Oh, okay then.
Damn proud of the ladies on the bottom row!
The Karens in the top row are really not listening.
and not interesting
So the bottom row are what exactly, beside angry and emotional 🤔
They just listen to what their husbands tell them. Pretty sure they aren’t even allow to watch the news.
Man that Karen thing was funny last week.. or maybe you live a world away and don’t know. Its starting to just get annoying.. people took a good joke too far
@Steve M that’s a very Karen thing to say, Steve
The best part about this is that the women on the top are treating the women on the bottom like they’re Democrats. They voted for Trump in 2016, they’re not Democrats. They’re people who are paying attention and willing to change their stance based on people’s actions. Party loyalty is a problem on both sides. Never give either party your undying blind loyalty. Pay attention. Change and adapt.
@Bepis I have a question for you how can you call yourself a centralist? When all your comments clearly lean to the right I mean you’re completely condemning the left. While all your comments are supporting the right so you’re not a centralist you’re a republican so I don’t think it’s proper for you to call yourself a centralist since you lean so far to the right.
@Jackie Claymon
https://www.google.com/amp/s/greatgameindia.com/george-floyd-criminal/amp/
https://greatgameindia.com/jacob-blake-arrest-warrant/
The left hasn’t mentioned any of this. BLM is glorifying and defending criminals. The riots, which the media constantly called “peaceful protests”, have showed how fake the leftist media can be.
@Tyler King I try to remain more in the center. I don’t lean heavily towards either side. Most liberals have gone far too left already, which is why I despise them. I don’t align myself with the radical left or the radical right. That would be foolish to do so.
@Bepis So I checked out your link, and the message is pretty clear. The person who wrote it described Trump as a monster, and went on to explain how Biden’s faults are that he’s too conservative. He backed Bush in a lot of ways and doesn’t have a very progressive or socialist record. He’s as middle-ground as you can get, which is what Democrats seem to want this go around, someone the more liberal Republicans can accept in order to take votes away from Trump. I don’t like Biden, but this article is Sanders vs Biden, so you can only imagine what the author would have to say about Trump. He literally confessed in an interview to downplaying the dangers of the coronavirus, something many are quick to point out has gotten a lot of people killed. He has appointed a number of people to power that have almost all been found guilty of one crime or another, and has been under investigation after investigation since before he even ran for president, and now he’s even using tax payer money to defend himself against allegations of rape and defamation instead of using his own legal team and money. So if you’re asking me whether I’d rather have the unimpressive conservative Democrat or the lying, cheating, manipulative criminal, I don’t think I need to answer that. I think you know.
as soon as i saw “ALL lives matter” & “Donald trump matters” i knew that there is gonna be a whole new level of bs from her side.
A woman that supports trump is very disturbing. She’s not for women’s rights.
John Mkryan she has a right to her opinion. I second it. That crazy hat lady doesn’t know what she’s talking about.
@John Mkryan LOL… Arrogant enough to add an ‘at all’; I have a funny feeling YOU have no idea what you’re talking about, at all. Maybe you can enlighten us and tell us why we should all be fear-mongering, conspiracy theory-believing, right-wing crackpots like you and the lady in the cowboy hat?
What are women’s rights and how did Trump take them away?
Four years without a president. Then he want to do it another term. Get your head out of the sand.
I don’t care what side your on or who your voting for…you have to admit that woman in the hat is insane
Ha haha 😂🤪🤣! She’s practically a shrine for him.
33ad1 did I ever say I was a leftist? Did I ever say that I didn’t like this woman…I just made an observation on her mental state
@33ad1 why do yall deflect so much. Who even mentioned them? Just ignorant.
@High Vibrations . My fellow american. You mentioned the word ” insane” so that brought to mind the two insane people that are always bashing Trump.
And both of these insane people, de Niro and Goldberg are out of touch with reality.
wonder why they think dems. wanna take our guns.They never have taken them and most of them own guns.I think that that’s republican propaganda.
“Wonder why they think they’re take our Guns”
Beto O’Rourke: “Hell yes we’re going to take your AR15.”
Biden to Beto O’Rourke: “I want you to help with the gun problem.”
It’s propaganda, like most of the things the lunatics on the right wing cult are pushing as ‘alternative facts’ nowadays. I think, honestly, that their agenda is to destroy America and make some backward confederacy where Jesus will be president, through a messiah on the throne, and the messiah for 2020 is Trump. I am not even joking, this is what many of them are secretly wishing for.
The percentage of the population who hunts has been dropping so gun makers will be losing money. I used to respect the NRA with their gun safety classes but over the last decades they have morphed into a propaganda machine to scare people into buying more weapons. We used to license, require permits, to have hand guns. No more.
@Mr. Gold Propaganda? The idiot said it on national television. It’s no more propaganda than “voter suppression” or “back alley abortions” or “Trump be stealin my mail in ballot!”
@highlandsh Don’t tell me your one of those “You only need one gun so you can hunt wascally wabbits” gun owners.
Woman on Top right… the Trump shrine is a bit much and to top it off, a matching outfit.
At first I thought that woman with the hat was Kelly Anne.
😝😂😂
Top 3 women would never understand the pain of a mother losing a child especially black woman.
Huh?
I guess these ladies havent heard Mary Trump tape of the lying president
I heard Biden talk about his hairy legs and loved having kids bounce on his lap.
Nothing weird about that……….🤤
Top right: “I’m not racist.”
No one said that you are, but now that you’ve brought that up…
Ironically she has a book called “_The BUSH Crime Family_” yet she supports Trump. Someone is off their meds today.
And the lady in the top left seems a little bonkers too; she screams “Karen”. If a black dude walked up to her and asked for directions, she’d probably call 911 and say he was trying to rape her.
kaizersolze 💯 I thought the same thing.
@Flex Ruger Just want to point out that the conversation was civil and mature until your low-intelligence far-right nonsense was posted. Thanks for lowering the overall tone of the discussion.
kaizersolze Yassss 💯👏👏👏
https://youtu.be/JRM7zQk8xJg lol
u can just see who is crazy/unhinged when you see who wears a hat and stupid flags .. is like nazism . but stupidism . not normal not sane…
Donald Trump supporters have this “look.” Homegirl was just smirking the entire time.
@Gary V yes, the tRumpsters have soooooooo much hatred for us regular folks.
madd monk That’s a convenient argument to blame the ‘other side’. Looters and rioters are probably not even registered voters. Some Trump supporters have been indicted and convicted- but because of the PG In Chief- those boys have been released. Too bad Roger Stone wasn’t convicted— maybe SCOTUS will grow a pair and uphold the law, you know the thing they talk and write about and spent years all those years in school— to be nominated. Have fun serving Putin!
@Janet Harold 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💙
dems, libs are so desperate, not even try to hide their lies anymore, Its like: “now or never”
@Juju Rellama you know how to project just like your Orange Messish. He taught you well.
We must have the highest amount of nut jobs here in America, how else can one explain so many shameless Trump cult membership?
Yep, it is, unbelievable,but there it is!!
The moment someone says “I’m not a racist” or “He’s not a Racist”
I just immediately know…
thats right, they love to contradict themselves
…that they love they white sheets in the middle of the night.
Stop shooting people and hold cops accountable. Then the rioting will stop.