2016 Trump voter: No President has ruined the country like he has

September 13, 2020

 

CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks with a panel of suburban white women that voted for President Trump in 2016 about the President's handling of racial tensions in the country. #CNN #News

78 Comments on "2016 Trump voter: No President has ruined the country like he has"

  1. Emily Maiden | September 1, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    I can’t take that woman seriously sitting in her Trump shrine with a party hat on.

    • Jack Garrison | September 3, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

      @AmyStar 305 TRUMP is an Unstable Nutcase I don’t care what Anyone Says He is DEFINITELY not Fit to be President unlike Biden or Hillary Clinton could be if She tried to Run again someday or Bernie Sanders if He tried again

    • Yogi Breeze | September 4, 2020 at 12:03 AM | Reply

      She’s a vapid incorrigible fool and laughingstock.

    • Jack Garrison | September 4, 2020 at 12:07 AM | Reply

      @Yogi Breeze True Anyone Who wears Make AMERICA Great again Is Betraying AMERICA if it was Joe BIDEN Who had People Where Make America Great again then People would be Saving America because He Tells The TRUTH and isn’t an UNSTABLE Nutcase like TRUMP is

    • Jack Garrison | September 5, 2020 at 9:08 AM | Reply

      @macindy368 I’m A DEMOCRAT So I hope that Joe BIDEN will be The Next President

    • Gary V | September 7, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      Such incredible hatred & bias, unbelievable!

  2. Andrew Sundberg | September 1, 2020 at 9:42 AM | Reply

    That lady in her cowboy hat is AN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR COUNTRY

  3. Maxime Adeline | September 1, 2020 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    When you have a shrine you are in cult.

  4. abitofwhimsie | September 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Damn proud of the ladies on the bottom row!

  5. José Lopez | September 2, 2020 at 12:11 AM | Reply

    The Karens in the top row are really not listening.

  6. Wiz Rad | September 2, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    The best part about this is that the women on the top are treating the women on the bottom like they’re Democrats. They voted for Trump in 2016, they’re not Democrats. They’re people who are paying attention and willing to change their stance based on people’s actions. Party loyalty is a problem on both sides. Never give either party your undying blind loyalty. Pay attention. Change and adapt.

    • Tyler King | September 10, 2020 at 6:20 AM | Reply

      @Bepis I have a question for you how can you call yourself a centralist? When all your comments clearly lean to the right I mean you’re completely condemning the left. While all your comments are supporting the right so you’re not a centralist you’re a republican so I don’t think it’s proper for you to call yourself a centralist since you lean so far to the right.

    • Bepis | September 10, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

      @Jackie Claymon
      https://www.google.com/amp/s/greatgameindia.com/george-floyd-criminal/amp/

      https://greatgameindia.com/jacob-blake-arrest-warrant/

      The left hasn’t mentioned any of this. BLM is glorifying and defending criminals. The riots, which the media constantly called “peaceful protests”, have showed how fake the leftist media can be.

    • Bepis | September 10, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      @Tyler King I try to remain more in the center. I don’t lean heavily towards either side. Most liberals have gone far too left already, which is why I despise them. I don’t align myself with the radical left or the radical right. That would be foolish to do so.

    • Wiz Rad | September 10, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @Bepis So I checked out your link, and the message is pretty clear. The person who wrote it described Trump as a monster, and went on to explain how Biden’s faults are that he’s too conservative. He backed Bush in a lot of ways and doesn’t have a very progressive or socialist record. He’s as middle-ground as you can get, which is what Democrats seem to want this go around, someone the more liberal Republicans can accept in order to take votes away from Trump. I don’t like Biden, but this article is Sanders vs Biden, so you can only imagine what the author would have to say about Trump. He literally confessed in an interview to downplaying the dangers of the coronavirus, something many are quick to point out has gotten a lot of people killed. He has appointed a number of people to power that have almost all been found guilty of one crime or another, and has been under investigation after investigation since before he even ran for president, and now he’s even using tax payer money to defend himself against allegations of rape and defamation instead of using his own legal team and money. So if you’re asking me whether I’d rather have the unimpressive conservative Democrat or the lying, cheating, manipulative criminal, I don’t think I need to answer that. I think you know.

  7. Chaahat Gupta | September 2, 2020 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    as soon as i saw “ALL lives matter” & “Donald trump matters” i knew that there is gonna be a whole new level of bs from her side.

    • iSweatGlitter | September 2, 2020 at 8:28 AM | Reply

      A woman that supports trump is very disturbing. She’s not for women’s rights.

    • Lebron James | September 2, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

      John Mkryan she has a right to her opinion. I second it. That crazy hat lady doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

    • Cuz Dud | September 3, 2020 at 1:07 AM | Reply

      @John Mkryan LOL… Arrogant enough to add an ‘at all’; I have a funny feeling YOU have no idea what you’re talking about, at all. Maybe you can enlighten us and tell us why we should all be fear-mongering, conspiracy theory-believing, right-wing crackpots like you and the lady in the cowboy hat?

    • A. F. | September 5, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      Dems
      Are intolerant of other ppl. Opinions

    • B 81 | September 9, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      iSweatGlitter
      What are women’s rights and how did Trump take them away?

  8. Avis Tumpkin | September 2, 2020 at 1:02 AM | Reply

    Four years without a president. Then he want to do it another term. Get your head out of the sand.

  9. C G | September 2, 2020 at 1:20 AM | Reply

    I don’t care what side your on or who your voting for…you have to admit that woman in the hat is insane

  10. Tim The Field Worker | September 2, 2020 at 1:24 AM | Reply

    wonder why they think dems. wanna take our guns.They never have taken them and most of them own guns.I think that that’s republican propaganda.

    • Jonathan Arthur | September 2, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      “Wonder why they think they’re take our Guns”

      Beto O’Rourke: “Hell yes we’re going to take your AR15.”

      Biden to Beto O’Rourke: “I want you to help with the gun problem.”

    • Mr. Gold | September 3, 2020 at 2:45 AM | Reply

      It’s propaganda, like most of the things the lunatics on the right wing cult are pushing as ‘alternative facts’ nowadays. I think, honestly, that their agenda is to destroy America and make some backward confederacy where Jesus will be president, through a messiah on the throne, and the messiah for 2020 is Trump. I am not even joking, this is what many of them are secretly wishing for.

    • highlandsh | September 3, 2020 at 5:20 AM | Reply

      The percentage of the population who hunts has been dropping so gun makers will be losing money. I used to respect the NRA with their gun safety classes but over the last decades they have morphed into a propaganda machine to scare people into buying more weapons. We used to license, require permits, to have hand guns. No more.

    • Jonathan Arthur | September 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      @Mr. Gold Propaganda? The idiot said it on national television. It’s no more propaganda than “voter suppression” or “back alley abortions” or “Trump be stealin my mail in ballot!”

    • Jonathan Arthur | September 3, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

      @highlandsh Don’t tell me your one of those “You only need one gun so you can hunt wascally wabbits” gun owners.

  11. Paul G | September 2, 2020 at 2:00 AM | Reply

    Woman on Top right… the Trump shrine is a bit much and to top it off, a matching outfit.

  12. This Too Shall Pass | September 2, 2020 at 2:00 AM | Reply

    At first I thought that woman with the hat was Kelly Anne.

  13. Wise Man | September 2, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Top 3 women would never understand the pain of a mother losing a child especially black woman.

  14. Kendra Smith | September 2, 2020 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    I guess these ladies havent heard Mary Trump tape of the lying president

  15. kaizersolze | September 2, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    Top right: “I’m not racist.”

    No one said that you are, but now that you’ve brought that up…

    Ironically she has a book called “_The BUSH Crime Family_” yet she supports Trump. Someone is off their meds today.

    And the lady in the top left seems a little bonkers too; she screams “Karen”. If a black dude walked up to her and asked for directions, she’d probably call 911 and say he was trying to rape her.

  16. imaginationdevice | September 2, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    u can just see who is crazy/unhinged when you see who wears a hat and stupid flags .. is like nazism . but stupidism . not normal not sane…

  17. chaunna michole | September 3, 2020 at 12:36 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump supporters have this “look.” Homegirl was just smirking the entire time.

    • Lady Shri | September 7, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Gary V yes, the tRumpsters have soooooooo much hatred for us regular folks.

    • Janet Harold | September 7, 2020 at 1:01 PM | Reply

      madd monk That’s a convenient argument to blame the ‘other side’. Looters and rioters are probably not even registered voters. Some Trump supporters have been indicted and convicted- but because of the PG In Chief- those boys have been released. Too bad Roger Stone wasn’t convicted— maybe SCOTUS will grow a pair and uphold the law, you know the thing they talk and write about and spent years all those years in school— to be nominated. Have fun serving Putin!

    • Lady Shri | September 7, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

      @Janet Harold 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💙

    • Juju Rellama | September 12, 2020 at 5:05 AM | Reply

      dems, libs are so desperate, not even try to hide their lies anymore, Its like: “now or never”

    • Lady Shri | September 12, 2020 at 9:24 AM | Reply

      @Juju Rellama you know how to project just like your Orange Messish. He taught you well.

  18. eltham treehugger | September 3, 2020 at 5:00 AM | Reply

    We must have the highest amount of nut jobs here in America, how else can one explain so many shameless Trump cult membership?

  19. Henry Wartemberg | September 4, 2020 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    The moment someone says “I’m not a racist” or “He’s not a Racist”

    I just immediately know…

  20. L Harris | September 4, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    Stop shooting people and hold cops accountable. Then the rioting will stop.

