American Airlines to begin direct service to SVG’s Argyle International Airport

AMERICAN AIRLINES ANNOUNCES MIAMI/AIA SERVICE

KINGSTOWN, ST.VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, May 2, 2018- American Airlines today announced St. Vincent and the Grenadines as one of the destinations to which its customers “will have new options to escape the cold with more seasonal and year-round flights”. A release issued by the Airline, states that “American is the first U.S. carrier to serve St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) with the introduction of year-round Saturday service from MIA.” The release further states that the year-round service will operate on an Airbus A319 every Saturday commencing December 22nd 2018. According to the airline tickets will go on sale on May 14th 2018.



CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority Mr. Glen Beache expressing his elation with the announcement from American Airlines says “to have direct service out of Miami is a game changer for the country. This service will make it so much easier for visitors including the diaspora to vacation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”. He further stated that “Miami being one of the main hubs for connections in the USA will be an excellent gateway for visitors from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and even the United Kingdom to access the beauty that is St. Vincent and the Grenadines”. In 2017, the North American market accounted for 42% of stay over visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



The American Airline scheduled non-stop service from Miami gives visitors and Vincentians another option to travel directly to and from the destination. Currently, Caribbean Airlines operates a weekly non-stop scheduled service from JFK International, USA and Air Canada Rouge a weekly non-stop scheduled Autum/Winter service from Pearson International, Canada. There is also a chartered Sunwing service currently being operated out of Pearson for the Spring/Summer period.

