 PAFM Regional Caribbean Conference Keep the Focus on Afrikan Liberation

They noted that a unified Caribbean on the question of Reparations would liquidate Caribbean debt, protect the territorial sovereignty and integrity of Cuba and Venezuela, who have both contributed tangibly and in a sustained manner to Africa’s liberation and the Caribbean’s energy requirements. The NOI representatives also emphasised the need for our movement being rooted in moral and ethical culture so that when reparations are achieved, we are not divided by greed and corruption but rather united by Pan Afrikan consciousness, collective integrity, with a strong moral compass. The recognition of areas of natural competitive advantage, such as black water (in Guyana), Bentonite Clay (from volcanic dust) and Moringa are plentiful in the Caribbean and should be exploited and monetized in the interest of the masses of people, without whose conscious support and involvement in the Pan Afrikan Movement, it will not be able to transform from talk and meetings to constructive, revolutionary action.