Vacancy Announcement – Travel Industry Development Manager & Operations Manager, Guyana Tourism Authority

The Guyana Tourism Authority is a semi-autonomous Governmental agency whose mission is to develop and promote sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration to maximize local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the visitors’ experience. We are seeking to fill two new positions in the areas of Operations Management and Travel Industry Development.

We are seeking experienced, motivated and high-performing professionals who are inspired by our mission and want to play a leading role in the development of Guyana’s tourism sector. This is a significant opportunity for tourism professionals looking to join a growing team whose core values include acting with integrity, working collaboratively, leading with service, thinking creatively, and getting it done.

Application Deadlines: June 15, 2018

Position: Full-time

Desired Start Date: ASAP

Location: National Exhibition Centre, Sophia, Georgetown, Guyana

Key responsibilities of the Travel Industry Development Manager include:

· Plan, manage, and lead travel industry development programs including training and train the trainer programs and group facilitation

· Develop travel industry guidelines and foster the adoption of improved service quality and sustainability standards within the tourism private sector

· Develop and implement complex and integrated systems centered on travel industry standards, licensing, and training to uplift the tourism private sector

· Foster inter-agency coordination with sister governmental agencies linked to travel industry standards, licensing, and training

Key responsibilities of the Operations Manager include:

· Lead all aspects of operations management including the management of confidential files, operations reporting, building/phone/asset maintenance, and transport schedule/logistics

· Plan, manage, and lead HR recruiting/on-boarding, counseling, training including leading staff training, performance appraisal systems, and policy development/enforcement

· Support proposal development for securing technical assistance for tourism development projects, and oversee project management for donor resources secured

Qualifications for both positions include:

A Masters or First Degree from a recognized University with at least four years of experience in tourism development, hospitality management, business development, quality management systems or closely related field, for a public or private enterprise, two years of which must have been at a supervisory or managerial level.

Demonstrable ability to perform the requisite responsibilities

Ability to perform effectively in a high paced office environment

Track record in project management is desired

Strong writing and research skills

Experience with the tourism private sector is a plus

Familiarity with Gmail and google docs

Compensation:

Commensurate with experience. 90-day introductory period applies to all new positions.

Application Process:

Email your cover letter and resume/CV to dwilliams@guyana-tourism.com, and note the position in which you are applying. Only short-listed candidates will be notified. Short-listed candidates will be requested to provide written samples of work and the names and contact details of three references, including at least one direct manager.