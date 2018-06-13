National Focus for Tuesday June 12, 2018 with Prisca Julien and Creole Highlights with Shaakira Pierre. Our top stories: Government seeks out new farming practices for food sustainability and new equipment to assist with reform for prison inmates.
National Focus for Tuesday June 12, 2018 with Prisca Julien and Creole Highlights with Shaakira Pierre. Our top stories: Government seeks out new farming practices for food sustainability and new equipment to assist with reform for prison inmates.
Vacancy Announcement – Travel Industry Development Manager & Operations Manager, Guyana Tourism Authority