St. Kitts Music Festival 2018 Sets Records

Pictured: Patti LaBelle performing at St. Kitts Music Festival 2018 Basseterre, St. Kitts (July 5, 2018) – The 22nd Annual St. Kitts Music Festival, which took place June 27 – July 1, 2018, was a rousing success, drawing record numbers of attendees and an amazing response to all the performers. In addition, for the first time in the event’s history, its hashtag #SKMF2018 was trending on Twitter. “I was extremely pleased to see asuch a positive reaction to our diverse range of performers this year, both in person and on social media” said the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce. “We had a record number of nightly attendees including visitors from all of our key source markets who came to see both the local artists and acclaimed international acts on the roster. Now having completed twenty-two consecutive years and maintaining our position as one of the largest and longest running music festivals in the Caribbean, we look forward to continuing to raise the bar as we approach our milestone twenty-fifth anniversary in 2021.” CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority Ms. Racquel Brown added, “It was gratifying to see our planes arriving at full capacity and our hotels sold out. Further, with the earlier nightly conclusions to performances, local establishments had the benefit of additional business from after-parties. The St. Kitts Music Festival continues to have a positive impact on our tourism sector year after year.” The festival kicked off on Thursday night with the Grammy-nominated Nailah Blackman giving a soulful and energetic performance that set the tone for the remainder of the event. None other than the Queen of Bacchanal herself followed, wowing the crowd with many of her well-known and much beloved songs including her top hit “Lucy.” KES the band had attendees singing along to his songs, especially his most recent top hit that’s climbing the music charts, “Hello.” Spice brought everyone to an enraptured stand-still during her performance while local bands Nu Vybes International and Small Axe Band closed the show with a bang. Friday night was reggae night, with industry greats such as opening act Chakademus & Pliers and the evening’s closing act, Sizzla Kalongi, keeping the crowd on its feet throughout the eveining. The second performer of the event, Isahwna, brought her unique talent to the stage that had fans cheering her along. Wayne Wonder and August Alsina kept the energy going while upcoming local talents Byron Messia and Dejour had everyone singing along to their music. Pictured: KES the band (at left) and Ms. Lauryn Hill (at right) performing at St Kitts Music Festival 2018 On Saturday, Rhythm of the Beat started the action off with a mix of original songs and cover hits that drew an early attendance. The incredible Grammy Hall of Fame, Hollywood Walk of Fame and Songriwters Hall of Fame artist Patti LaBelle was next up, performing many of her top hits, including “Lady Marmalade,” “Right Kind of Lover,” “When You Talk About Love,” and more to the absolute delight of the audience. Ms. Lauryn Hill “miseducated” everyone with her talent and hit songs including “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “That Thing” while Grammy-nominated rap artist Fetty Wap left the audience begging for more to conclude the event. Pictured: Destra (at left) and Sizzla (at right) performing at St. Kitts Music Festival 2018. On the evening of Wednesday, June 27, the Music Festival had a welcome reception hosted at the Christophe Harbour Marina followed by an Escape Fete held at Salt Plage as a precursor to the Music Festival. Following the three nights of performances, the event closed with the Africa-themed White Sands white party at Carambola Beach Club on Sunday, July 1. The nightly line-up of performers was as follows- Thursday, June 28 Nailah Blackman

Rhythm of the Beat Pictured: Wayne Wonder performing at St. Kitts Music Festival 2018. Now entering its 23rd year in 2019, the St. Kitts Music Festival attracts both locals and visitors alike. It features a wide range of musical styles on the popular market, including R&B, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Soca, Calypso, Gospel and Contemporary music. Past artists have included such prominent acts as John Legend, Lionel Richie, Jason Derulo, Patti LaBelle, The Goo Goo Dolls, Trey Songz, Ms. Lauryn Hill, T-Pain, Michael Bolton, R. City, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Wyclef Jean, Ne-Yo, Air Supply, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Shaggy, Kelly Rowland, KES the Band, Tarrus Riley, Tessanne Chin, Toni Braxton, Sean Paul, Boyz II Men, King Konris, Stephen Marley, Maxi Priest, Beres Hammond, and Biggie Irie. For more information about the St. Kitts Music Festival, visit http://www.stkittsmusicfestival.net/ or the St. Kitts Music Festival’s Facebook page. About St. Kitts Intoxicating natural beauty, sunny skies, warm waters, and sandy beaches combine to make St. Kitts one of the most seductive spots in the Caribbean. Located in the northern Leeward Islands, it offers a diverse tourism product developed from the destination’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and rich history. The island’s stunning variety of tourism attractions include hiking through the tropical rainforest, riding the scenic railway that connects the island’s former sugar plantations, visiting the Caribelle Batik factory, and touring Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, which is an UNESCO World Heritage Site. Among the more traditional vacation pastimes available are watersports, golf, shopping, tennis, dining, gaming at St. Kitts’ exclusive casino or simply relaxing on the beach. For more information about St. Kitts, visit www.stkittstourism.kn. # # #