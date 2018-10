On Friday September 28, 2018 China's Ambassador to Dominica His Excellency Lu Kun hosted a cocktail reception in observance of the 69th anniversary of the Founding of the PRC. His Excellency Charles Savarin and Mrs. Savarin, Prime Minister Hon Roosevelt Skerrit and Mrs. Skerrit, Speaker of the House of Assembly Alix Boyds Knight, Members of Parliament, and members of the diplomatic corps attended the event.