Top Trending News On The Web
Jamal Khashoggi death: Saudi Arabia says journalist was murderedOctober 22, 2018 - BBC News
Saudi Arabia says that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, blaming a "rogue operation" for a killing that has sparked an international outcry. Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Fox News the act was a "tremendous mistake" and denied the...
Jamal Khashoggi death: give us the facts, western countries tell SaudisOctober 21, 2018 - The Guardian
The UK, France and Germany have pressed Saudi Arabia to provide facts for its widely derided account of the death of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Turkey vowed to reveal the “naked truth” about what happened in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul...
Jamal Khashoggi died in fistfight at Istanbul consulate, Saudi Arabia claimsOctober 19, 2018 - CNN
A source with close connections to the Saudi royal palace told that, in the Saudis' determination, Khashoggi's cause of death was a chokehold or strangulation, but officials provided no evidence to support the conclusion. Turkish officials...
Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Beto O'Rourke press for accountability in Jamal Khashoggi's deathOctober 21, 2018 - Texas Tribune
Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, pushed Saturday for accountability for the Saudi role in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with Cruz also using the incident to paint a contrast with O'Rourke....
Audio Offers Gruesome Details of Jamal Khashoggi Killing, Turkish Official SaysOctober 18, 2018 - New York Times
ISTANBUL — Saudi agents were waiting when Jamal Khashoggi walked into their country's consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago. Mr. Khashoggi was dead within minutes, beheaded, dismembered, his fingers severed, and within two hours the killers were...