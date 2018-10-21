Jamal Khashoggi death

Jamal Khashoggi death: Saudi Arabia says journalist was murdered

October 22, 2018 - BBC News

Saudi Arabia says that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, blaming a "rogue operation" for a killing that has sparked an international outcry. Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Fox News the act was a "tremendous mistake" and denied the...

Jamal Khashoggi death: give us the facts, western countries tell Saudis

October 21, 2018 - The Guardian

The UK, France and Germany have pressed Saudi Arabia to provide facts for its widely derided account of the death of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Turkey vowed to reveal the “naked truth” about what happened in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul...

Jamal Khashoggi died in fistfight at Istanbul consulate, Saudi Arabia claims

October 19, 2018 - CNN

A source with close connections to the Saudi royal palace told that, in the Saudis' determination, Khashoggi's cause of death was a chokehold or strangulation, but officials provided no evidence to support the conclusion. Turkish officials...

Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Beto O'Rourke press for accountability in Jamal Khashoggi's death

October 21, 2018 - Texas Tribune

Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, pushed Saturday for accountability for the Saudi role in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with Cruz also using the incident to paint a contrast with O'Rourke....

Audio Offers Gruesome Details of Jamal Khashoggi Killing, Turkish Official Says

October 18, 2018 - New York Times

ISTANBUL — Saudi agents were waiting when Jamal Khashoggi walked into their country's consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago. Mr. Khashoggi was dead within minutes, beheaded, dismembered, his fingers severed, and within two hours the killers were...

