Jamal Khashoggi recording

Jamal Khashoggi: murder in the consulateOctober 21, 2018 - The Guardian
After days of denial, Saudi Arabia has now said that the writer Jamal Khashoggi died in a 'fist fight' at its Istanbul consulate. Martin Chulov pieces . Khashoggi's fingers were cut off while he was held down, the recording suggests. He was injected...
Audio Offers Gruesome Details of Jamal Khashoggi Killing, Turkish Official SaysOctober 18, 2018 - New York Times
Mr. Khashoggi was dead within minutes, beheaded, dismembered, his fingers severed, and within two hours the killers were gone, according to details from audio recordings described by a senior Turkish official on Wednesday. [Jamal Khashoggi is dead....
Turkish source says Pompeo heard recording of Khashoggi murder, State Department deniesOctober 19, 2018 - ABC News
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has heard an alleged audio recording of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi's murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a senior Turkish official....
Jamal Khashoggi audio: US requests recording evidence from TurkeyOctober 18, 2018 - The Guardian
Donald Trump says the US has asked Turkey for an audio recording of Jamal Khashoggi's death which reportedly proves he was brutally tortured before his premeditated murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials said the audio...
Turks tell US officials they have audio and video recordings that support conclusion Khashoggi was killedOctober 11, 2018 - Washington Post
The Turkish government has told U.S. officials that it has audio and video recordings that prove columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul this month, according to U.S. and Turkish officials. The...