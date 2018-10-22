Jamal Khashoggi update

Top Trending News On The Web
Turkey will 'go into detail' over Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killingOctober 22, 2018 - USA TODAY
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that he would use a speech to his country's parliament on Tuesday to reveal all the "details" in the killing of the Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi...
Jamal Khashoggi death: World responds to Saudi Arabia's admission journalist was killed inside Istanbul consulateOctober 21, 2018 - The Independent (blog)
The UK, France and Germany have demanded "credible facts" from Saudi Arabia after the kingdom admitted dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its Istanbul consulate. Riyadh has claimed the Washington Post reporter died in a “brawl” at...
Jamal Khashoggi case: Saudi Arabia says journalist killed in fightOctober 20, 2018 - BBC News
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a fight in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the country's state TV reports, quoting an initial inquiry. Deputy intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, senior aide to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...
Jamal Khashoggi case: All the latest updatesOctober 12, 2018 - Aljazeera.com
Turkish officials believe that Jamal Khashoggi's body was taken out of Turkey by one of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's bodyguards, according to a report by the Middle Easy Eye. Maher Abdulaziz Mutrib is reported to have been seen carrying a large...
Khashoggi case: All previous updatesOctober 17, 2018 - Aljazeera.com
Click here for the latest updates in the Khashoggi case. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain a document certifying he divorced his ex-wife so he could remarry. He has not been seen since....