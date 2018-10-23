Top Trending News On The Web
Turkey will 'go into detail' over Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killingOctober 22, 2018 - USA TODAY
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that he would use a speech to his country's parliament on Tuesday to reveal all the "details" in the killing of the Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. It...
Audio Offers Gruesome Details of Jamal Khashoggi Killing, Turkish Official SaysOctober 18, 2018 - New York Times
ISTANBUL — Saudi agents were waiting when Jamal Khashoggi walked into their country's consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago. Mr. Khashoggi was dead within minutes, beheaded, dismembered, his fingers severed, and within two hours the killers were...
Jamal Khashoggi audio: US requests recording evidence from TurkeyOctober 18, 2018 - The Guardian
Donald Trump says the US has asked Turkey for an audio recording of Jamal Khashoggi's death which reportedly proves he was brutally tortured before his premeditated murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials said the audio...
If Turkey has proof Jamal Khashoggi was killed, it's not sharingOctober 19, 2018 - CBS News
WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is denying a report that Turkish officials shared with him an audio recording and transcript of the alleged murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing over two weeks ago after...
Jamal Khashoggi: surveillance footage shows 'body double' – videoOctober 22, 2018 - The Guardian
CNN has released CCTV footage of a man wearing what appear to be the clothes of the murdered Saudi journalist. The US broadcaster cited a Turkish official as saying the man was Mustafa al-Madani, who was a member of a 15-man Saudi team sent to...