Saudi investment conference begins under shadow of Khashoggi's deathOctober 23, 2018 - CNN
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ( Business) Saudi Arabia's big investment conference opened on Tuesday under the shadow of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death. Dozens of top business leaders from around the world have pulled out of the Future Investment...
Saudi foreign minister says killing of Khashoggi was 'tremendous mistake'October 21, 2018 - CNN
() Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has said the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a "tremendous mistake" and part of a rogue operation, adding that his government would punish those responsible for his "murder." "The individuals...
Jamal Khashoggi disappearance: Last column publishedOctober 18, 2018 - BBC News
The Washington Post has published missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's last column - a call for press freedom across the Arab world. The newspaper said it decided to go ahead after accepting Mr Khashoggi was not going to return safely....
Jamal Khashoggi disappearance: US asks Turkey for recording evidenceOctober 17, 2018 - BBC News
The US has asked Turkey for a recording said to provide strong evidence that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at Istanbul's Saudi consulate. "We have asked for it, if it exists," President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House....
Jamal Khashoggi's Disappearance: What We Know and Don't KnowOctober 15, 2018 - New York Times
The disappearance of the Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi has set off a diplomatic feud between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, a bipartisan uproar in the United States Congress, tremors of uncertainty in Wall Street and Silicon Valley about how to deal with...