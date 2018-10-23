Jamal Khashoggi fiance

Top Trending News On The Web
Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée wrote a touching tribute for him on Twitter hours after Saudi authorities confirmed his deathOctober 22, 2018 - Business Insider
The fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist and prominent Saudi critic who died inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, wrote a touching tribute to him on Twitter. "They took your bodily presence from my world. But your beautiful laugh will remain in...
Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee writes him a parting messageOctober 20, 2018 - CNN
Cengiz, who was waiting outside the consulate when Khashoggi entered the building, had not previously accepted that he had died. Khashoggi had gone to the consulate on October 2 to conduct paperwork that would allow for the two of them to be married....
Turkish officials raced to intercept Saudi plane after suspecting Jamal Khashoggi had been killedOctober 19, 2018 - CNN
Istanbul, Turkey () Turkish officials suspected within hours of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance that he had likely been killed and raced to Istanbul airport to intercept a private Saudi plane that was waiting to take off, has...
My Fiancé Jamal Khashoggi Was a Lonely PatriotOctober 13, 2018 - New York Times
Jamal Khashoggi and I met at a conference in Istanbul in May. I was familiar with his work because I am interested in the Middle East and the Gulf region. We spoke for about half an hour about politics. Jamal talked about the extraordinary...
Missing journalist's fiancée 'in a state of deep confusion and sadness'October 10, 2018 - CNN
() Hatice Cengiz, the Turkish fiancée of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, says that although she is afraid that media reports of his death could be true, she wants to wait for a "final result" and still thinks "anything" could have happened...