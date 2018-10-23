Top Trending News On The Web
Saudi investment conference begins under shadow of Khashoggi's deathOctober 23, 2018 - CNN
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ( Business) Saudi Arabia's big investment conference opened on Tuesday under the shadow of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death. Dozens of top business leaders from around the world have pulled out of the Future Investment...
Jamal Khashoggi: Timeline shows events leading to Washington Post journalist's deathOctober 20, 2018 - USA TODAY
King Salman of Saudi Arabia dispatched a trusted aide to help defuse tensions surrounding the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi last Thursday. During his trip to Istanbul, Turkey, Prince Khaled al-Faisal, the king's aide, met with...
Read Saudi Arabia's statement confirming Jamal Khashoggi died while inside consulateOctober 19, 2018 - USA TODAY
The case of the disappearance of the citizen / Jamal bin Ahmed Khashoggi drew the attention of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the highest levels, and due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, the Kingdom took the necessary procedures to...
The latest on Saudi journalist Jamal KhashoggiOctober 15, 2018 - CNN
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is making a speech in which he is expected to address the case. Surveillance footage obtained by shows a Saudi operative wearing slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's clothes in the hours after his murder on...
Jamal Khashoggi, Italy, Ryanair: Your Tuesday BriefingOctober 23, 2018 - New York Times
There are fresh doubts about the Saudi explanation of Jamal Khashoggi's death after a video surfaced of a “body double” leaving the consulate in Istanbul where the journalist was killed. A Saudi operative donned Mr. Khashoggi's clothes and walked...