U midterm elections 2018

Trump and GOP Candidates Escalate Race and Fear as Election PloysOctober 23, 2018 - New York Times
President Trump on Monday sharply intensified a Republican campaign to frame the midterm elections as a battle over immigration and race, issuing a dark and factually baseless warning that “unknown Middle Easterners” were marching toward the American...
Here is where you can vote early in Orange County for the 2018 midterm electionsOctober 19, 2018 - OCRegister
Russian woman charged with attempted meddling in upcoming US midtermsOctober 19, 2018 - NBCNews.com
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Russian woman who works for an oligarch close to Russian President Vladamir Putin has been charged with attempting to meddle in the 2018 midterm election. The charges, filed Friday in the Eastern District of Virginia, accuse Elena...
Midterms 101: What You Should Know About the ElectionsSeptember 25, 2018 - New York Times
If you live in Michigan or Florida, the stakes of state elections may be higher for your actual life than the outcome of a federal election. As a reporter, I think the midterms are really useful in challenging us and showing us the state of the country...
The right to vote becomes a heated battle in Georgia governor's raceOctober 19, 2018 - MyAJC
Meanwhile, as in-person early voting started this week, voters swarmed to the polls, some of them waiting in three-hour lines. The number of people who have voted early so far this year has tripled compared with this point in the last midterm election...