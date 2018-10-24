US midterm election polls

Top Trending News On The Web
Midterm elections 2018: Who will win the midterms? Who is ahead in the polls?October 22, 2018 - Express.co.uk
American voters will select 35 out of 100 Senators, as well as all 435 members of the House of Representatives. These Congress elections - the Senate and the House make up Congress - are crucial for Donald Trump. If the Democrats take back control of...
Millions Have Voted Early in the Midterms. Here's What That Means — and What It Doesn't.October 23, 2018 - New York Times
Early voting for the midterm elections has begun in states across the country, and enthusiasm — and voter turnout — both appear to be high, with hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots arriving in Florida and voters lining up around the block in...
2018 Midterm Elections: Senate Races to Watch Right NowOctober 22, 2018 - New York Times
But they're playing defense in several states, and have only a handful of opportunities to win a Republican-held seat among the 13 competitive Senate elections, according to race ratings provided by the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election...
Midterms: Democrats poised to win governorships in election that will affect redistricting, presidential campaignOctober 24, 2018 - USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – Democrats are poised to pick up six to 10 governorships in the midterm election and are hoping to eat into the huge advantage the GOP has in state legislative seats. "History, data and political tea leaves all Georgia Democrat Stacy...
'I don't believe it' Bernie Sanders downplays hopes of Democrat LANDSLIDE in US electionsOctober 23, 2018 - Express.co.uk
The Democrats have been hopeful that a "blue wave" of voters will come to the polls on election day in order to give the party overwhelming support to retake the House of Representatives, and potentially the Senate. The Senator said: "I know a lot of...