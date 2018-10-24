US midterm election

Top Trending News On The Web
The US has reportedly begun warning individual Russians to stop interfering in midterm elections: We are watching youOctober 23, 2018 - CNBC
The U.S. Cyber Command has begun contacting individual Russians to deter them from interfering with upcoming American elections, including the November midterms, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing officials briefed on the matter....
Battle for Congress: What's at stake in the US midtermsOctober 23, 2018 - FRANCE 24
As campaigning for the 2018 US midterm elections enters the final stretch, here's a look at the three most likely outcomes when voters head to the polls in November. There are literally hundreds of local, state and federal elections slated to take...
6 Ways The US Midterm Elections Will Affect InvestorsOctober 22, 2018 - Investopedia
Investors who have ridden the bull market to new heights after the surprise election of Donald Trump to the presidency nearly two years ago are now looking for clues about the upcoming midterm elections to the U.S. Congress, which could have a major...
Midterms: President Donald Trump heads to soybean country to tell farmers how he's helped themOctober 23, 2018 - USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is traveling to corn and soybean country Saturday to make the case before the midterm elections that his administration has been good for farmers, has learned. Trump is scheduled to address the Future...
Is there interference in the 2018 US midterm elections?October 22, 2018 - Los Angeles Times
When the Justice Department unsealed criminal charges last week detailing a years-long effort by a Russian troll farm to "sow division and discord in the U.S. political system," it was the first federal case alleging continued foreign interference in U...