US midterm election

The US has reportedly begun warning individual Russians to stop interfering in midterm elections: We are watching you

October 23, 2018 - CNBC

The U.S. Cyber Command has begun contacting individual Russians to deter them from interfering with upcoming American elections, including the November midterms, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing officials briefed on the matter....

Battle for Congress: What's at stake in the US midterms

October 23, 2018 - FRANCE 24

As campaigning for the 2018 US midterm elections enters the final stretch, here's a look at the three most likely outcomes when voters head to the polls in November. There are literally hundreds of local, state and federal elections slated to take...

6 Ways The US Midterm Elections Will Affect Investors

October 22, 2018 - Investopedia

Investors who have ridden the bull market to new heights after the surprise election of Donald Trump to the presidency nearly two years ago are now looking for clues about the upcoming midterm elections to the U.S. Congress, which could have a major...

Midterms: President Donald Trump heads to soybean country to tell farmers how he's helped them

October 23, 2018 - USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is traveling to corn and soybean country Saturday to make the case before the midterm elections that his administration has been good for farmers, has learned. Trump is scheduled to address the Future...

Is there interference in the 2018 US midterm elections?

October 22, 2018 - Los Angeles Times

When the Justice Department unsealed criminal charges last week detailing a years-long effort by a Russian troll farm to "sow division and discord in the U.S. political system," it was the first federal case alleging continued foreign interference in U...

