US midterm elections 2018 polls

Top Trending News On The Web
A new poll finds tight races in key House battleground districtsOctober 23, 2018 - Vox
With the 2018 midterm elections just two weeks away, it appears neither Democrats nor Republicans have much reason to breathe easy. A new poll of battleground House districts shows a tight race, with Democrats holding a small lead over Republicans...
2018 Midterm Elections: Senate Races to Watch Right NowOctober 22, 2018 - New York Times
But they're playing defense in several states, and have only a handful of opportunities to win a Republican-held seat among the 13 competitive Senate elections, according to race ratings provided by the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election...
'I don't believe it' Bernie Sanders downplays hopes of Democrat LANDSLIDE in US electionsOctober 23, 2018 - Express.co.uk
The Democrats have been hopeful that a "blue wave" of voters will come to the polls on election day in order to give the party overwhelming support to retake the House of Representatives, and potentially the Senate. The Senator said: "I know a lot of...
Correction: Election 2018-Arkansas-Early Voting StoryOctober 23, 2018 - U.S. News & World Report
Arkansas election officials have not predicted how many of the state's nearly 1.8 million registered voters will cast a ballot in this year's election. The midterm includes a bid by Democrats to flip to a Republican-held congressional seat in central...
All the dates and deadlines you need to know before voting in the 2018 Midterm ElectionsOctober 23, 2018 - Business Insider
With the 2018 midterm elections just 2 weeks away, now is the perfect time to start planning when and how you'll vote, whether you plan to head to the polls in person on November 6 or send in an absentee ballot before then. requirements for...