Ben Simmons starts for 76ers after one-game absenceOctober 25, 2018 - ESPN
MILWAUKEE -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons started Wednesday night's game against the Bucks, one day after sitting out at Detroit with back tightness. He finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the Sixers' 123-108 loss. The...
Sixers' Ben Simmons ruled out of Pistons game with back issueOctober 23, 2018 - ESPN
DETROIT -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will miss Monday night's game against Detroit with lower back tightness, after being downgraded from doubtful earlier Tuesday. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown wouldn't rule Simmons out, though,...
Ben Simmons has back issue, doubtful against PistonsOctober 23, 2018 - ESPN
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is doubtful for Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Pistons because of a back injury, coach Brett Brown said. Simmons, who left Saturday night's game against the Orlando Magic with a tight back, was...
NBA Briefs: Giannis outduels Simmons, Steph Curry goes super sayanOctober 25, 2018 - NEWS.com.au
Ben Simmons missed Philadelphia's loss to Detroit yesterday with back tightness but he wasn't suffering any lingering effects as he exploded against the Milwaukee Bucks. Simmons recorded his second triple-double of the season with 14 points, 13...
Sixers Injury Update: Ben Simmons (back tightness) questionable for Tuesday's game against PistonsOctober 22, 2018 - NBCSports.com
Updated: 1:48 p.m.. After playing all but one game his rookie season, Ben Simmons may be out for the Sixers on Tuesday night. Simmons sat out the Sixers' practice Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons in Detroit, per NBC...