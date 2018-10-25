Top Trending News On The Web
George Soros: How he got his billions, his ties to the Clintons and the conspiracy theories around himOctober 24, 2018 - USA TODAY
Suspicious packages were sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, CNN's Manhattan offices and others just days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of billionaire philanthropist and political activist George Soros. John Miller, New York...
University Backed by George Soros Prepares to Leave Budapest Under DuressOctober 25, 2018 - New York Times
BUDAPEST — In 1989, as the Soviet Union crumbled and countries across Eastern and Central Europe emerged from decades of political oppression, a group of intellectuals led by the Hungarian-born philanthropist George Soros proposed a university that...
Who is George Soros and why is he blamed in so many right-wing conspiracy theories?October 25, 2018 - CBS News
A day before apparent explosive devices were mailed to top Democratic politicians and CNN's New York office, one figure on the left was the first target: George Soros. Police said a device sent to Soros' New York home "had the components" of a bomb....
Explosive device found at residence of George Soros, liberal philanthropist and target of far rightOctober 23, 2018 - Washington Post
An explosive device was found Monday in a mailbox at the New York residence of George Soros, a liberal philanthropist and target of far-right nationalist groups, authorities said. The Bedford Police Department said a suspicious package was discovered...
The Bombs Addressed to Obama, Clinton, and Soros, and the History of Anti-Soros Hate-MongeringOctober 24, 2018 - The New Yorker
On Monday, someone sent a pipe bomb to the home of George Soros, the billionaire hedge-fund manager turned global philanthropist, in Westchester County, north of New York City. A caretaker discovered the bomb—“about six inches long filled with...