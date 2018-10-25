Top Trending News On The Web
'Hunter Killer': We took an exclusive dive on a real Navy fast-attack submarineOctober 25, 2018 - USA TODAY
Even behind his facial stubble, “Hunter Killer” director Donovan Marsh cannot hide an amazed smile as a rare civilian (along with a reporter) witnessing a highly classified nuclear submarine in full operation. Unlike his first visit on a fast...
Review: 'Hunter Killer' Explores the Depths of GeopoliticsOctober 25, 2018 - New York Times
In “Hunter Killer,” ordinary alliances are suddenly upended and the United States Navy must do whatever it can to protect the interests of the Russian president. No, it's not a documentary; it's a submarine movie. Sent to find an American sub that...
'Hunter Killer' so full of military action stereotypes it's borderline parodyOctober 25, 2018 - TwinCities.com-Pioneer Press
Kerns: 'Hunter Killer' likely to be strongest of 6 new features Friday in LubbockOctober 25, 2018 - LubbockOnline.com
MOVIES OPENING FRIDAY. Free Solo. A 2018 documentary film directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The film profiles rock climber Alex Honnold's first free solo climb of famed El Capitan's 3,200-foot vertical rock face at Yosemite National...
Movie Minute: 'Hunter Killer,' 'Johnny English' threequel arrive in theatersOctober 25, 2018 - cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Comedy, action and nostalgia are on the menu at movie theaters this weekend. The comedy is Rowan Atkinson's third outing as a bumbling British Spy in “Johnny English Strikes Again.” There's also “Hunter Killer,” a submarine thriller...