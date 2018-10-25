Michigan football

Michigan Football: Why Wolverines need Notre Dame to keep winning

October 24, 2018 - GBMWolverine

When it comes to Michigan football and the College Football Playoff, it's in the Wolverines best interest to have Notre Dame keep winning. After dominating wins over top-25 teams and winning seven straight games, Michigan football is being talked about...

Big Ten fines Michigan State $10000 following pregame scuffle against Michigan

October 24, 2018 - ESPN

The Big Ten fined Michigan State $10,000 for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy during an altercation between Spartans players and a Michigan player prior to Saturday's game. A brief scuffle occurred between the teams roughly two hours...

Rashan Gary's mother says son will rehab until shoulder is healed

October 24, 2018 - Detroit Free Press

The mother of Michigan football junior defensive end Rashan Gary explained via social media this week that her son's shoulder injury requires rest, and that he won't be back on the field until the injury is fully healed. In an effort to end speculation...

College football resume rankings: Ohio State still ahead of Michigan despite blowout loss

October 24, 2018 - CBSSports.com

As expected, Ohio State drops in these rankings after a loss to Purdue, but the loss isn't as devastating as you might have expected. Each loss is worth -3 points, and while the Buckeyes only had a lead of 0.2 points on Texas in last week's rankings...

Michigan football's unique offensive diversity becoming a dangerous weapon

October 24, 2018 - Detroit Free Press

Harbaugh came to Michigan with a reputation for power football. Everything about the offense was West-Coast based and rooted in a traditional pro-style system. On the ground, it was gap-based blocking schemes from heavy personnel packages that...

