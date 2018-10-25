Top Trending News On The Web
REVIEW: 'The Hate U Give' is compelling, thought-provoking story about raceOctober 25, 2018 - Quad City Times
The late musician Tupac Shakur used the phrase “The Hate U Give Little Infants” (T.H.U.G.L.I.F.E.) with a couple of words after it that I won't use here. The gist of it is that the racism directed toward kids ruins their lives and the lives of those...
The Hate U Give lays bare the bedlam of modern AmericaOctober 24, 2018 - Financial Times
It is hard not to think about another film while you're watching The Hate U Give from director George Tillman — specifically, the typical Hollywood movie that might have been made from similar elements. In that other movie, snug and feel-good, the...
The Hate U Give: A Required Read for Modern Day AmericansOctober 24, 2018 - Daily American Online
When a young girl witnesses the police shooting of her childhood friend, she is forced to find her voice to speak up against police brutality. “The Hate U Give,” written by Angie Thomas, delivers an honest and real look at modern day discrimination...
“The Hate U Give,” Reviewed: An Empathetic, Nuanced Portrait of a Teen's Political AwakeningOctober 19, 2018 - The New Yorker
“The Hate U Give,” which is in wide release this Friday, does not fall into this trap. It's an explicitly political movie that advocates a manifestly progressive view of its subjects, but it does so with a varied emotional energy, a set of complex...
Box Office: 'Hate U Give' Earns $2.5M Friday For Possible $8M WeekendOctober 20, 2018 - Forbes
Since Halloween was the only major wide release, the rest of the newbie news concerns on wide expansion and two limited bows. First off, Fox 2000 expanded The Hate U Give into 2,300 theaters. The dynamite George Tillman Jr.-directed drama, based on...