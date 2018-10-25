US midterm predictions

A new poll finds tight races in key House battleground districts

October 23, 2018 - Vox

With the 2018 midterm elections just two weeks away, it appears neither Democrats nor Republicans have much reason to breathe easy. A new poll of battleground House districts shows a tight race, with Democrats holding a small lead over Republicans...

What the Stock Market Says About the Midterm Elections

October 23, 2018 - Barron's

He noted, however, that if predictions are wrong and Democrats win control of both chambers, health care policy would likely become the primary focus of the incoming Congress. Trade Conflicts: Observing the market performance of a basket of U.S. stocks...

The Forecast with Harry Enten: Democrats poised to take the House, GOP likely retains control in Senate

October 12, 2018 - CNN

Right now, the forecast points to a split in control of the next Congress. Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to win back the House and are forecast to have a net gain of about 30. They need a net gain of two seats to win back the Senate, but, if...

Rush Limbaugh's midterms prediction: GOP keeps House and Senate, and exposes bogus polls

October 18, 2018 - Washington Times

Radio host Rush Limbaugh is confident that the unreliability of political polling will be highlighted once again once the midterm election results roll in. A preview for “El Rushbo's” Thursday interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity offers a prediction...

Wall Street's Byron Wien: The market is setting up for a post-midterm election rally

October 11, 2018 - CNBC

In a prediction that's yet to play out, he said at the time he sees Republicans losing both the House and Senate in the November midterm elections. Wien began the predictions list in 1986, when he was chief U.S. investment strategist at Morgan Stanley....

