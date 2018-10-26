Top Trending News On The Web
If you win Powerball's $750M jackpot, can you stay anonymous? It depends where you liveOctober 26, 2018 - Lansing State Journal
State law allows people who win games limited to Michigan's borders and receive a single payout of over $10,000 to stay anonymous. However, anyone who buys a ticket in a multi-state lottery such as Powerball, Mega Millions or Lucky for Life cannot...
Lucksville? Second winning Powerball ticket purchased in Knoxville in less than a weekOctober 26, 2018 - Knoxville News Sentinel
The winning numbers were 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and Powerball 22. The next drawing is Saturday night. No information about the $50,000 winners will be available until the prizes are claimed. This is the second winning ticket to be purchased in Knoxville in...
Retired veteran claims $1 million Powerball ticket in MadisonOctober 26, 2018 - WMTV
MADISON, Wis. () – A retired veteran, Raymond Heft of Madison, is the lucky winner of the $1 million Powerball drawing from Wednesday, Oct. 24. According to the release, Heft purchased his $1 million ticket at Pick 'n Save in Madison and matched...
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold at Surprise convenience storeOctober 26, 2018 - AZCentral.com
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million after Wednesday night's drawing was sold at a Surprise convenience store. Arizona lottery officials said the ticket, which got five numbers right but not the Powerball number, was sold at a Circle K store at 16247...
Big Powerball winners in Delaware: Where they bought their ticketsOctober 25, 2018 - The News Journal
Here is a look at where the big-winner Powerball tickets ($10,000 or more) have been sold in Delaware, according to the Delaware Lottery website, so you know what place you might want to visit or avoid. Of course, some places sell more tickets than...