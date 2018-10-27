breaking news nyc

Florida Man, 56, Arrested in Connection with Suspicious Packages

October 27, 2018 - NY1

NEW YORK - Federal law enforcement officials say one suspect has been taken into custody in Florida in connection with the ongoing suspicious package discoveries in New York City and beyond. FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the suspect as...

Officials Investigating After Explosive Devices Sent to Time Warner Center, Several Political Figures

October 25, 2018 - NY1

BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to the residences of former President Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Working with our law enforcement partners on the investigation. Our Statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI....

Mail Bomb Suspect Charged With Five Federal Crimes; 14 IEDs Seized Across the Country

October 26, 2018 - NBC New York

Cesar Sayoc, Jr. a man formerly from Brooklyn who lived in Florida, was taken into custody in his current home state earlier in the day, nearly at the same time as law enforcement in Manhattan and the Sunshine State tried to secure the latest two...

NYC mayor calls bomb sent to CNN 'act of terror'; explosive devices also sent to Clinton, Obama

October 24, 2018 - WMUR Manchester

The Moment CNN Abruptly Ends Broadcast Over Bomb Scare

October 25, 2018 - Haaretz

Latest: What we know (and don't know) about the explosive devices targeting Democrats. With a massive, nation-wide manhunt underway, U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the series of attempted attacks on high-profile Democrats and CNN on...

