Teen charged with breaking into school to cheat on testOctober 27, 2018 - ABC News
A judge has ordered a high-achieving 17-year-old boy accused of breaking into his high school to cheat on a test remain in custody at a southwest Ohio juvenile detention center. WLWT-TV reports the teen appeared in Warren County Juvenile Court on...
Las Vegas breaking news for October 27, 2018October 27, 2018 - KTNV Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for October 27, 2018. 8:15 A.M.. Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that has left a man in critical condition after an altercation in the 6000...
BREAKING: Buffalo Police find suspicious device outside of post office on South Park AvenueOctober 27, 2018 - WIVB.com - News 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo spoke to the media this afternoon regarding a non-functioning pipe bomb that was found on the front steps of the South Park post office just before 9 a.m. on Saturday....
BREAKING: 11 dead in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; suspect in custodyOctober 27, 2018 - WSB Atlanta
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - At least 11 people are dead after a mass shooting at a synagogue Saturday morning, officials say. At least six people, including four officers, were also injured. Two of those people injured are in critical condition. No children were...
BREAKING: Eyewitness tells how agents arrested Cesar SayocOctober 26, 2018 - Palm Beach Post
When Tom Fiore's wife told him Friday morning that there was a man with binoculars sitting in a black SUV near their office looking at the Auto Zone store across from their office on U.S. 441 in Plantation on Friday morning, the former detective...