Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Gunman kills 11 in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre investigated as a hate crime

October 27, 2018 - Washington Post

A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue during Saturday-morning services in what the Anti-Defamation League called "likely the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.” Law...

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting is another example of America's gun problem

October 27, 2018 - Vox

But in America, it is uniquely easy for one of these people to obtain a gun and carry out horrific tragedies like the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday. This is, in short, America's gun problem. It's why we see so many of these...

Just 3 months ago, the Pittsburgh synagogue's rabbi lamented gun violence and failure to tackle it

October 27, 2018 - CNN (blog)

(CNN) Three months ago, Tree of Life Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers took to his congregation's blog and bemoaned the scourge of gun violence and the failure of lawmakers to address the problem. Three months later, that menace entered his sanctuary....

America's Fatal Shame

October 27, 2018 - The Atlantic

Even in the age of Donald Trump, murderous anti-Semitism in the United States is a cause without leaders. There is plenty of coded anti-Semitism in the United States: Every Jew knows who you mean when you castigate “globalists.” But outright killing of...

11 dead, 6 wounded, suspect in custody in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

October 27, 2018 - Axios

11 people were killed in the Saturday morning shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director confirmed. He described the scene as "horrific one of the worst I've seen." Six people were injured...

