breaking news cnn

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogueOctober 28, 2018 - CNN
Mass shooting: 11 people were killed and 6 were injured when a 46-year-old man opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning. Anti-Semitism: The suspect expressed hatred for Jews on social media and in...
These are the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shootingOctober 28, 2018 - CNN
Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, came from Edgewood Borough, Pennsylvania, and was a primary care physician in the area for many years, some of his patients told . His nephew, Avishai Ostrin, shared a photo on Facebook of his uncle, who he said always wore...
72 hours in America: Three hate-filled crimes. Three hate-filled suspects.October 28, 2018 - CNN
Four more would be found before the end of the day -- including one sent to 's New York bureau, prompting the evacuation of the entire building, Time Warner Center. The package sent to -- the first of two -- was addressed to former CIA Director...
House majority leader deletes tweet saying Soros, Bloomberg, Steyer are trying to 'buy' electionOctober 28, 2018 - CNN
McCarthy's communications director, Matt Sparks, said in a statement to that he also gave to The Washington Post last week that McCarthy "has and will always condemn in the strongest possible way violence or any acts of attempted violence."....
Fareed: An unmistakable rise of anti-SemitismOctober 28, 2018 - CNN
. Fareed Zakaria, GPS. 's Fareed Zakaria says there is an unmistakeable rise of anti-Semitism in America and decades worth of increasingly nasty political rhetoric on both sides of the aisle. Source:...