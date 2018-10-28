breaking news today

Top Trending News On The Web
BREAKING: Adam Vinatieri Becomes NFL's All-Time Leading ScorerOctober 28, 2018 - Colts.com
Vinatieri today broke the National Football League's all-time record for points scored, passing Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen's record of 2,544 points he reached during his final season back in 2007. Vinatieri's record-breaking points came off...
Springboro student to appear in court today for allegedly breaking into high school to cheat on testOctober 26, 2018 - MyDaytonDailyNews
The student is scheduled for a detention hearing today in the court in Lebanon on charges of breaking and entering, inducing panic, theft and criminal trespassing. He is alleged to have stolen “a key from the school and used it to make entry after...
Air Force spends over $300,000 on metal coffee mugs, raising ...October 22, 2018 - USA TODAY
An Air Force official admitted the branch's multiple purchases of coffee cups that break easily and cost $1,280 each "is simply irresponsible," vowing to pursue...
BREAKING: Police investigating suspicious package at Atlanta airportOctober 28, 2018 - Atlanta Journal Constitution
A bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package found at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday morning, officials said. Atlanta police and fire were on the scene at the international terminal, airport spokeswoman Elise Durham said....
Package bomb suspect arrested, charged with 5 federal crimes - live updatesOctober 26, 2018 - CBS News
Following a nationwide manhunt, federal authorities have arrested a 56-year-old Florida man accused of sending a series of explosive devices to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump. The suspect, Cesar Sayoc, was arrested Friday and...