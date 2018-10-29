breaking news brooklyn

Brooklyn Heights penthouse could sell for record-breaking $20M

October 10, 2018 - Curbed NY

A penthouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park's Quay Tower is poised to break the record for the most expensive home ever sold in the borough. A source tells Curbed that a penthouse combo at the building—a mash-up of two units—is now in contract for more than...

2 arrested after man slashed, wife sexually assaulted in Brooklyn home break-in

October 9, 2018 - WABC-TV

Police made two arrests but are still searching for one of the suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Brooklyn. The incident was reported on Madison Place in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn just after 5 a.m. Monday. Police said a 72-year...

Steph Curry sets another record for 3s in Warriors' win over Nets

October 29, 2018 - USA TODAY

Stephen Curry set another NBA record by making seven 3-pointers and finished with 35 points as the Warriors held on to beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-114 on Sunday. Kevin Durant added 34 for the Warriors, who were coasting before the Nets made it close...

These were the 10 biggest Brooklyn deals during the third quarter

October 26, 2018 - The Real Deal

The largest deal in Brooklyn during the third quarter was RFR and LIVWRK selling 90 Sands Street in Dumbo to the affordable housing developer Breaking Ground for $170 million. RFR and LIVWRK had just acquired the former Jehovah's Witnesses building...

Brooklyn Nets: Young Caris LeVert is the rightful face of the franchise

October 29, 2018 - Elite Sports NY

Caris LeVert's meteoric rise to stardom has been the story of the 2019 Brooklyn Nets, as he's already become the number one option on the team. Prior to these first five games, the face of this young Nets team was D'Angelo Russell and his frozen veins....

