breaking news kavanaugh

Judicial complaints against Brett Kavanaugh may not go farOctober 25, 2018 - CNN
The 15 specific claims, arising from Kavanaugh's Senate testimony last month, including after he was accused of sexual assault, were funneled into a system of self-policing that has been under scrutiny for nearly a year. Members of Congress, women's...
Chuck Grassley Asked the Justice Department to Look Into Michael Avenatti's Work on Brett KavanaughOctober 25, 2018 - TIME
He told this week that he sold the company for $27 million “a long time ago,” although he doesn't remember when, and had nothing to do with the company's recent issues.) Kavanaugh, was confirmed to the court earlier this month, following a...
Senators vote on Kavanaugh's nominationOctober 1, 2018 - CNN
Protesters shouted at the top of their lungs and yelled “I will not consent” as they were forcibly removed from the Senate Gallery during the final confirmation vote for Brett Kavanaugh. At least seven protesters were removed. They continued to scream...
Yale roommate says Kavanaugh lied under oath about drinking and yearbookOctober 4, 2018 - CNN
Washington () James Roche, one of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's freshman year roommates at Yale, said Wednesday that Kavanaugh lied under oath about his drinking and about the meaning of his yearbook entries. In an op-ed for Slate,...
Kavanaugh latest: Sen. Collins will vote yes on confirmation citing 'presumption of innocence'October 5, 2018 - ABC News
In a much-anticipated speech on the chamber floor Friday, Sen. Susan Collins made the case to vote for Brett Kavanaugh to become a Supreme Court Justice – throwing her support as a moderate behind President Donald Trump's pick....