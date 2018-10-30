donald trump jr

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle hit the midterms campaign trail

October 30, 2018 - USA TODAY

. play. CLOSE. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle make a dynamic campaign duo. They hit the trail to stump for Republicans and fire up the Trump base. ....

Donald Trump Jr. stumps for GOP at Great Falls rally

October 27, 2018 - Great Falls Tribune

Donald Trump Jr. campaigned Friday in Great Falls on behalf of two Republican candidates he hopes will win Nov. 6 and go to Washington, D.C., to support his father's efforts as president. “He's made a promise to you and he's delivering,” Trump Jr. told...

Donald Trump Jr. visits Missoula, Ronan on campaign tour

October 28, 2018 - The Missoulian

Trump Jr. said that he became interested in Montana politics after he met U.S. Senator Steve Daines, a Republican, who invited him to go hunting. In Missoula and Ronan, he also discussed how Tester's allegations against President Trump's Veterans...

'It was a cowardly act': Vanessa Trump opens up about getting an envelope of mysterious white powder intended for ...

October 26, 2018 - Business Insider

Vanessa Trump spoke to Axios about her experience of receiving an envelope of white powder intended for her now-estranged husband Donald Trump Jr. The powder turned out to be not harmful. She said the experience was terrifying, and she was afraid...

What Ivanka & Donald Trump Jr.'s Tweets Say About Their Very Different Lifestyles

October 28, 2018 - Bustle

You can certainly learn a lot by going through someone's social media account — and that goes for members of the first family too. If you compare what Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.'s tweets say, it's quite apparent that the two siblings lead very...

