Top Trending News On The Web
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle hit the midterms campaign trailOctober 30, 2018 - USA TODAY
. play. CLOSE. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle make a dynamic campaign duo. They hit the trail to stump for Republicans and fire up the Trump base. ....
Donald Trump Jr. stumps for GOP at Great Falls rallyOctober 27, 2018 - Great Falls Tribune
Donald Trump Jr. campaigned Friday in Great Falls on behalf of two Republican candidates he hopes will win Nov. 6 and go to Washington, D.C., to support his father's efforts as president. “He's made a promise to you and he's delivering,” Trump Jr. told...
Donald Trump Jr. visits Missoula, Ronan on campaign tourOctober 28, 2018 - The Missoulian
Trump Jr. said that he became interested in Montana politics after he met U.S. Senator Steve Daines, a Republican, who invited him to go hunting. In Missoula and Ronan, he also discussed how Tester's allegations against President Trump's Veterans...
'It was a cowardly act': Vanessa Trump opens up about getting an envelope of mysterious white powder intended for ...October 26, 2018 - Business Insider
Vanessa Trump spoke to Axios about her experience of receiving an envelope of white powder intended for her now-estranged husband Donald Trump Jr. The powder turned out to be not harmful. She said the experience was terrifying, and she was afraid...
What Ivanka & Donald Trump Jr.'s Tweets Say About Their Very Different LifestylesOctober 28, 2018 - Bustle
You can certainly learn a lot by going through someone's social media account — and that goes for members of the first family too. If you compare what Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.'s tweets say, it's quite apparent that the two siblings lead very...