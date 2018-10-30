donald trump news

Top Trending News On The Web
Trump targets citizenship, stokes pre-election migrant fearsOctober 30, 2018 - Associated Press (press release) (blog)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of U.S. troops to stop an “invasion” of migrants. Tent cities for asylum seekers. An end for the Constitution's guarantee of birthright citizenship. With his eyes squarely on next Tuesday's elections, President Donald Trump...
Anger, controversy follow Trump on visit to grieving PittsburghOctober 30, 2018 - USA TODAY
But as President Donald Trump touched down Tuesday in a city still reeling from the most deadly anti-Semitic attack in American history, he was greeted by hundreds of protesters singing softly in Hebrew or holding signs – underscoring how controversy...
Kanye West tells Trump MAGA hat made him feel like 'Superman'October 11, 2018 - CNN
"There was something about putting this hat on that made me feel like Superman," West said, as part of an extended soliloquy that spanned topics from his mental health to prison reform to what kind of plane Trump should fly in. West also said the...
The dangerous consequences of Trump's all-out assault on political correctnessOctober 30, 2018 - CNN
() When Donald Trump ran for president, one of the core pillars of his pitch to the voting public was this: Political correctness is a cancer eating away at the body politic. "We have to straighten out our country, we have to make our country great...
For Trump it's all about the 'white' part of white, working-class votersOctober 30, 2018 - CNN
"White Americans at every economic rung came out for Trump at about the same numbers, with some distinctions if you break things down by college degree," she said. "My critique is not to deny that racism and xenophobia and a sense of one's power in our...